Increase in cell phone thefts is an alert at Carnival; learn how to protect yourself | TC Detective

The Carnival season is accompanied by a lot of revelry, parties, parades and street blocks, which appears as an opportunity for criminals to steal or steal citizens’ smartphones. According to data from the Public Security Institute (ISP), in the state of Rio de Janeiro alone – one of the main Carnival spots – a cell phone is stolen every 12 minutes. And the rate is on the rise in this period. In the city of São Paulo, the street festivities should attract up to 15 million people, according to City Hall figures. After all, how can you protect yourself from this type of crime at Carnival? And if you have been a victim, how should you proceed? Detective TechSmart details for you in this column.

make access difficult

One of the main recommendations is not to make access to your device’s system easy for criminals. To do this, you must enter a password to unlock your cell phone, either through a digital, standard or other type of request. Thus, your data, e-mail and other information will not be easily handed over to thieves who may steal your device. It is also worth placing the password request to add a new fingerprint – in case the criminal tries to put his – and remove passwords saved on the smartphone and browser, as well as on automatic logins. It is also important to block the “Airplane mode” shortcut on the home screen, so that the device is offline and you have remote access to it. If your cell phone has a Secure Folder feature, it is worth activating it in order to store your files and documents in a more protected way. With the feature, you will need a password to enter the folders.

Turn on two-factor authentication

Another basic security tip is to enable two-factor authentication on all services where it is available. In other words, the feature creates an extra layer of protection, which requires codes sent via SMS or email, PIN or secret question, in addition to your traditional password, to log in to an application or service. In this way, someone malicious will not be able to change the password of your applications, and you will be able to maintain access to them, in case you lose your smartphone during the revelry, as well as remotely log out, without the criminal gaining access back. In cases of face-to-face risks, the use of authentication apps such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator is not recommended, as it would give access to this additional layer to whoever is in possession of your device.

Remove view of messages with locked screen

One more suggestion is to deactivate the display of the content of messages received with the cell phone locked. Thus, it will always be necessary to insert the pattern or fingerprint in order to check the contents received by SMS. In this way, the crooks will not be able to receive any authentication code without being able to unlock your device’s screen. If this is not done, even if they do not have complete access to your smartphone, these criminals can see messages with codes that allow them to enter their accounts through other units.

Beware of banking apps

If you use banking applications on your device, do not let these tools keep the password saved on the device. Maintaining automatic access can allow criminals to directly hack into your accounts and steal money from them. It is also worth checking if your bank has a shortcut to speak with an attendant, in order to be able to communicate an occurrence with the institution easily and without delay.

Use basic cell phones

If you can use the so-called “feature phones” during the festivities, give them priority. Thus, without any access to the internet or applications, should any loss or theft occur, the most important applications and most of your data will remain preserved. The biggest loss, in this case, would be your telephone line – since the chip would go with the stolen device.

I was stolen, what now?