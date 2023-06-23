Income Tax 2023: find out how to consult the 2nd batch of the refund

The Federal Revenue opened consultation for the 2nd batch of Income Tax 2023 refunds this Friday (23). To find out if you are one of the beneficiaries, just access the official website and enter the “My Income Tax” section and click on “Consult the Refund”. In e-CAC it is possible to obtain a simplified or detailed consultation of the declaration.

Payments will begin to be made next Friday (30). According to the agency, 5.1 million taxpayers will be covered with a credit totaling R$ 7.5 billion in payments. Priority is given to elderly taxpayers, with physical disabilities, with a source of income mostly from the teaching profession and those who opted for the pre-filled statement or refund via Pix.