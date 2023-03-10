Income Tax 2023: Federal Revenue releases program to declare IRPF; download here

This Thursday (09), the Federal Revenue made available, in advance, the 2023 Income Tax declaration program. Linux and macOS, or mobile with Android or iOS.

It was expected that the 2022 IRPF declaration program would be released for download only next Wednesday, March 15, but the Federal Revenue informs that the early availability of the application may contribute to a wider range, reducing the risks of delays or taxpayer abstention. Declarations can only be delivered from March 15, therefore, the advance release of the program is a way to allow forms to be filled out in advance and stored until the day the system opens to receive documents. The deadline for submission is May 31, 2023.

Download the IRPF 2023 Program

Taxpayers can declare Income Tax 2023 through the Federal Revenue program. It is also possible to carry out the process through e-CAC using your access credentials or Gov.br account with Silver or Gold level. For the online method, simply access the e-CAC website. To download the 2023 Income Tax declaration program, identify your operating system and select one of the links: IRPF 2023 for Windows

IRPF 2023 for Mac

IRPF 2023 for Linux Another way to declare IRPF 2023 is through your cell phone or tablet using the Federal Revenue’s “My Income Tax” application, available for Android and iOS (iPhone).

Who should declare IRPF 2023