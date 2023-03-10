Income Tax 2023: Federal Revenue releases program to declare IRPF; download here

This Thursday (09), the Federal Revenue made available, in advance, the 2023 Income Tax declaration program. Linux and macOS, or mobile with Android or iOS.
It was expected that the 2022 IRPF declaration program would be released for download only next Wednesday, March 15, but the Federal Revenue informs that the early availability of the application may contribute to a wider range, reducing the risks of delays or taxpayer abstention.
Declarations can only be delivered from March 15, therefore, the advance release of the program is a way to allow forms to be filled out in advance and stored until the day the system opens to receive documents. The deadline for submission is May 31, 2023.
Taxpayers can declare Income Tax 2023 through the Federal Revenue program. It is also possible to carry out the process through e-CAC using your access credentials or Gov.br account with Silver or Gold level.
For the online method, simply access the e-CAC website. To download the 2023 Income Tax declaration program, identify your operating system and select one of the links:
- IRPF 2023 for Windows
- IRPF 2023 for Mac
- IRPF 2023 for Linux
Another way to declare IRPF 2023 is through your cell phone or tablet using the Federal Revenue’s “My Income Tax” application, available for Android and iOS (iPhone).
The income tax return is mandatory for those who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2022. For non-taxable income, exempt or taxed exclusively at source — such as FGTS and inheritances — the ceiling is BRL 40,000 (forty thousand reais). Other profiles that fit include citizens who:
- obtained capital gains from the sale of assets or rights, subject to the levy of tax, or carried out operations on the stock exchange, goods and other activities that generated amounts in excess of BRL 40,000 (forty thousand reais);
- were exempt from taxes on capital gains from the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within a period of 180 days (6 months);
- obtained gross income from rural activities with a sum greater than R$ 142,798.50;
- had possession or ownership of goods or rights with a total value greater than R$ 300,000 (three hundred thousand reais) until December 31, 2022.