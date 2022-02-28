Tech News

Income Simulator 2022, will you have to pay?

By: Brian Adam

There is little left for the 6 of Aprilmoment in which the Spaniards will have to render accounts with the treasury, do paperwork and collect or receive what they touch depending on the 2021 exercise.

Most of us already imagine the results, since on few occasions there are big changes between one year and the next, but if a large income arrives, or a large expense, or the family grows, you change your address, you change your company or you decide to undertake, unexpected surprises may arrive.

These surprises are never well received, since someone can think that they have x money, and make operations with it (like getting into a mortgage, for example), and later discover that they have to pay more taxes than they expected, with no money in the account to deal with them.

That is why there is a simulator so that we can put the numbers and know the result before the moment of truth arrives.

Is about Rent Web Openone of the existing simulators at sede.agenciatributaria.gob.es, which helps us simulate the numbers by following these steps:

– Click on “New tax return” to delete the data that may have been previously loaded. If you have data in the middle of another attempt, you can click on upload and select the corresponding .ses file.
– Select the declaration language. The options are Spanish, Catalan, Galician or Valencian.
– Put the personal data you request, including NIF. It will not be validated with the Treasury, but it is mandatory data.
– We will click on continue so that we can fill in the corresponding records, as if it were the real tax return.

Once finished, we will see on the last page if it comes out to pay or to return, so that we can prepare ourselves for the scare, or for the joy.

Remember that the self-employed who exceeded the income limit during 2021 will generally have to pay, since the quarterly payment only considers a fixed percentage that does not include the total annual income.

