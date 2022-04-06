Income 2021: how to consult the draft and file the return on an Android mobile

The deadline to file the 2021 Income Tax return begins today, a process that you can carry out both from the Tax Agency website and with its official application for Android.

The AEAT application allows you consult and confirm the draft of the Income 2021 in just a few minutes and effortlessly. While not everything you can do on the web is possible, when the draft is correct it is the fastest and easiest way to file.

First, the app

First of all, you will need the official application of the Tax Agency, which is the same one that is used every year (do not fall, therefore, in false applications). It is a generic application that is used for other procedures in addition to the Income Tax Return. Every year it is updated with the new exercise and some additional news.

On Android, you will find the official application of the Tax Agency on Google Play. The minimum requirements are quite affordable: it requires an Android mobile that has Android version 6.0 or higher.

Tax agency Developer: State Tax Administration Agency

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

Log in

To file your return you will need to identify yourself in the application, for which you will need to use the [email protected] PIN system. In other words, an electronic certificate or a reference number will not work for you. If you don’t have a [email protected] PIN you can’t file the tax return with the app of the Tax Agency. Instead, you’ll need to use the web version.

If you have a functional [email protected] PIN at hand, open the Tax Agency application and tap on Income 2021. The first thing that will appear is a window to log in, where you are asked to enter your ID and its expiration date.

If the DNI and its date is correct, you will go to the next phase where you must enter your DNI and the PIN that the [email protected] PIN app will provide you. Generally, a superimposed pop-up should appear on your mobile with said PIN, although if it does not appear for any reason, you can touch Open [email protected] PIN app to force it to show you the PIN.

Check your statement

What happens next will depend on the personal circumstances of your return. In the best of cases, if everything goes well, you will directly see the menu with the different options available, among which is the process and submit the draft.

However, you may also need to modify or ratify any data, such as your address. Some modifications can be made directly in the app, while others will prevent you from continuing until you make the changes via the full version on the web.

When you finish correcting the data -or, if there is no data pending correction- you can touch Processing of draft / declarationto go to the next step to see the result of your draft and, if you are satisfied with the result, submit it to the Tax Agency.

Note that in some cases the draft will need modifications that cannot be done with the app, in which case you must follow the entire process on the website of the tax agency. The good news is that it works fine on mobile and you won’t need to log in again.

Submit your statement

If all went well, you’ll see then a summary of your statement, where the result of the same is shown, if it is to be paid or to be returned, as well as your name, autonomous community and details of the payment and the contributions that you wish to mark. If you want to modify the declaration, press Modify declaration (Web), which will open the web version of the AEAT virtual office. You can also view the full draft in PDF format by clicking PDF preview.

If everything is correct, press Submit declaration. You must confirm your intention and immediately afterwards the draft of the income statement will be confirmed. You will then receive a Verification code and tapping on Declaration filed A PDF file will open with your declaration, which you can save on your mobile, print or share with other applications.