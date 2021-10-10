Incident cleared after collision on M3/N3

The M3/N3 Clonee to North of Kells Motorway is clear again around junction 6 after a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At 2.34am, Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s Twitter account posted: “Incident cleared: Collison on M3/N3 J06 – DUNSHAUGHLIN (north) Slip M3 to R125 Lanes affected: Slip 1, Slip 2.”

The off ramp at junction 6 had been closed following the collision.

The road traffic collision on the M3/N3 between junction 5 – Dunboyne and junction 6 Dunshaughlin (north) was first reported at 12.55am.

An update minutes later from Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the off ramp at junction 6 had been closed.

The incident took place just past the Rathbeggan Lakes Allotments in Rathbeggan.

Reports of animals on the road between junction 3 and junction 2 on the M3/N3 were also reported just after 1am but the incident has since been cleared.

