In which countries did Netflix lower the price of its plans?

In which countries did Netflix lower the price of its plans?

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
In which countries did Netflix lower the price of its plans?
1677294460 in which countries did netflix lower the price of its.jpg
the platform of streaming has made price changes in some countries around the world in an attempt to keep users in business.

Netflix has reduced the prices in their rates subscription in more than 30 countriessince the American company intends to maintain its position as one of the giants in this sector in the face of competition from HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ either Apple TV.

According to The Wall Street Journalin some cases the prices have remained at $10.57 per month in the subscription Premium. These countries range from middle east until Africa, Asia and Europe. The price of the basic subscription plan of the company is the one that falls the most, with a decrease of around fifty%, indicated the independent research firm Ampere Analysis.

According to Europa Press, on the Netflix plans and prices page, the countries with reduced subscriptions are Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Indonesia, thailand and Philippines.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, these changes in the prices of subscription plans are preceded by Netflix's competition with respect to other platforms.

What happens in Latin America

The platform began to update the reduced prices on February 13 in countries like bolivian, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, The Savior, Ecuador, Guatemala and Panama, among others. Despite all this, at the moment Netflix has not announced any change in the subscription fees for the missing ones.

According to a Netflix spokesperson who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, these subscription plan price changes are preceded by Netflix’s competition from other platforms.

“We are always exploring ways to improve the experience for our members,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday. “We confirm that we are updating the prices of our plans in certain countries.”

Also, Netflix has been implementing some changes in recent months, one of those has been the launch of the subscription plan ‘Basic with ads‘, in which from time to time it will stop the movie or series to show advertising on the platform.

The shares of the streaming leader have risen 14% in this 2023, until the close of the stock market on Wednesday, February 22.

What will happen to shared accounts

The platform continues to study the possibility of ending shared accounts. A decision that can lead to the loss of people who see your content, even though they do not pay the full bill.

A survey done by the Organization of consumers and users and Windward Communication in Spain, announced that one in three users would be willing to leave the platform streaming if the company decides to hinder the account sharing process outside of a single household.

 

According to company data, there are currently 223 million active accounts, but more than 100 million are shared profiles, which represents income complications. However, the actions of the leader of streaming They have risen 14% in this 2023, until the close of the stock market on Wednesday, February 22.

“We expect that, as in some Latin American countries, the first reaction of affected users is to abandon the platform, which will impact subscriber growth in the short term. But then households will activate their own accounts and additional member accounts,” the platform assured.

