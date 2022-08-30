On vacation with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra: what a smartphone and what a photo! Video

- Advertisement -

As you know Xiaomi 12S is not planned for our market: too bad, but when Xiaomi let me know that they had one available to try, I didn’t miss the opportunity. This is precisely the model destined for China, with some limitations for those who want to use it in our country, but it really matters little, because my curiosity was all for the super photographic sector .

Taking a little race against time I managed to receive it just before leaving for the holidays, which I spent in Corsica with my family. What can I say, an excellent with a first-class main camera , I’ll tell you how it went.

DESIGN AND ERGONOMICS

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the top of the range in the strict sense of Xiaomi smartphones, a real flagship and as such already from the design tries to communicate refinement and care . While there is not much to say about the average on the front, on the back it is immediately recognizable and original.

The whole back cover is covered in soft faux leather (reminiscent of rubberized camera covers) which, in addition to having an aesthetic function, is also very useful for improving grip. In the center, on display, there is a huge porthole that contains the entire optical group, the TOF sensor for autofocus and the double LED flash. In the upper left corner, the LEICA logo is displayed horizontally, as if to invite you to use your smartphone to take a picture.

The quality is obviously not lacking, the assemblies are impeccable, the frame is in aluminum and there is the IP68 certification against water and dust.

The dimensions are generous (163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm) as well as the weight of 225 grams. On the other hand, with a 6.73-inch diagonal, despite the curved edges and optimized frames, it is inevitable to cross over into the world of “frying pans”. However, I must say that an excellent balance and the right proportions between the various elements make it seem smaller and more manageable than it is: it has never bothered me, probably because it is held very well in the hand unlike illustrious colleagues such as Galaxy S22. Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro.

6.73 inches – 3200×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

Speaking of ergonomics, I add a note on the vibration that is really perfect, full-bodied, precise, clear and on the optical fingerprint reader and very fast, almost infallible, albeit not at the level of Vivo X80 Pro.

Finally, I cannot avoid pulling Xiaomi’s ears on the proximity sensor: if even on this “maxato” product they install a virtual sensor, it means that they just do not desist from this inexplicable choice. He also works quite well on call while listening to vocal notes makes you desperate. Because?

DATA SHEET

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is very complete from top to bottom , starting from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and ending with an LTPO display up to 120 Hz. Comparing it with Xiaomi 12 Pro in reality the differences are minimal and mostly concern the sector photographic, battery and recharge, strangely to the advantage of the Pro which reaches 120 Watts against the 67 Watts input of Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Display : Dolby Vision TrueColor Display, AMOLED by Samsung type LTPO 2.0, 6.73 inches, 3,200 x 1,440 pixels (522 ppi), refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, HDR10 +, 1,500 nit maximum brightness , 8,000,000: 1 contrast, DCI-P3 support, Gorilla Glass Victus cover

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with redesigned cooling system

memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space

cameras : Leica Summicron 1: 1.9-4.1 / 13-120 ASPH rear main: Sony IMX989 1-inch , 50MP (12.5MP with pixel binning), f / 1.9, 23mm equivalent focal length, aspherical lens, OIS ultra wide and macro rear: Sony IMX586 48MP f / 2.2, 13mm (0.57x), dual PD autofocus rear telephoto (periscope): Sony IMX586 48MP f / 4.1, 120mm (5.2x zoom), Hyper OIS optical stabilization, Leica curated photo styles and filters front: 32 MP video: 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 60 fps (also Dolby Vision HDR), Full HD up to 480 fps and 720p up to 960 fps (maximum 30 seconds)

connectivity : Dual 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, USB-C

IP68 certified waterproof

audio : stereo with symmetrical speakers, sound by Harman Kardon, support for Dolby Atmos

battery : 4,860 mAh charging with cable: 67 watts, Xiaomi Surge P1 management chip (96.8% efficiency) wireless charging: 50 watts reverse charging: 10 watts

user interface : MIUI 13 based on Android 12

dimensions : 163.17 x 74.97 x 9.06 mm, 225 grams of weight

colors : Classic Black, Verdant Green

EXPERIENCE OF USE

This is not intended to be a real review, the smartphone is invaluable as far as I am concerned since the software is the Chinese MIUI and the compatibility of the telephone part with the Italian networks is not complete . So I’m not going to make it so long because it would be a pure exercise in style, if a special variant were to arrive in our market, then we will certainly take it back in hand for a complete review.

GREAT QUALITY

The first impression of use is that of having to deal with a “premium” smartphone in all respects . It has a display with the best of available technologies, has a powerful and full-bodied stereo sound, the best in the Android world for detachment, an autonomy that allows it without problems to arrive in the evening and an impressive operating speed in doing anything, especially the photos that stunned me.

Here, this Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 amazes me once more, it does not heat up and still manages to guarantee impeccable performance, in gaming as in everyday use Xiaomi 12S Ultra is always a splinter, despite the MIUI 13 in the Chinese version is decidedly full-bodied MIUI CHINA AND PHONE

If you ever think of importing it from China, know that the MIUI in the oriental version is very different from ours, it has even more functions and is full of apps and add-ons in the mother tongue of which I struggled to find a usefulness. However, the amount of settings available to the user is remarkable, Chinese users have to enjoy.

The telephone side lacks support for some bands so it often struggles to aggregate to achieve good speeds in 4G and often in 4G it just doesn’t go. I do not recommend it if you plan to use it as your main smartphone.

“SLOW” CHARGING AND GOODBYE BACK SCREEN

A few words also on the two points that have left me with a hint of regret, just a hint eh, because the real sin of this smartphone is only one, that is, that it does not arrive in Italy.

I said, the charging speed does not equal the 120 Watt of the 12 Pro and although it is not a drama, it remains a question mark since we are talking about the absolute top of the brand’s range. The other node concerns the rear screen that we had seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and that I liked so much, I thought it was a trademark of the series and instead no, adios with tear.

A CAMERA

Let’s get to the heart of the matter, the photographic sector of Xiaomi 12S Ultra. For two thirds the hardware of the previous generation is proposed again, in fact we find an ultrawide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor from 48 MP with AF and the same sensor also for the periscopic telephoto lens with 5X optical magnification and mechanical stabilization.

The real ace in the hole is instead the main sensor from 1 inch diagonal, Sony IMX989 from 50 MP , combined with aspherical lenses with F / 1.9 aperture and equivalent focal length of 23 mm and of course optical stabilization.

YES, IT’S ONE INCH

Sterile controversy arose after a video by JerryRig who physically disassembled the smartphone and measured the diagonal of the sensor with a caliper. Much to the surprise (of those unfamiliar with photography) it turned out that the diagonal was about 0.67 inches.

The way in which the dimensions of the sensors are expressed in inches is quite complex. If you want to know why in more detail I leave you a video to follow in which I explored the question a year ago, listen to it and you will have everything clear. If, on the other hand, you just want a quick explanation, know that the measure with which the diagonal is expressed refers to about 2/3 of the real measure of the same.

This is how it works for all sensors, from cameras to smartphones, Xiaomi has only correctly expressed the measure, that’s all.

HOW THE PHOTOS COME

First of all, we must anticipate that the entire photo sector was taken care of together with LEICA, not only for the hardware part but also in the interpretation of the color, which is what really makes the difference when it comes to computational photography as in smartphones.

Let’s immediately remove the part relating to ultrawide and periscope. As I said there are no substantial hardware innovations so the improvements (although there have been) compared to Mi 11 Ultra are to be attributed to the fine tuning of Xiaomi and LEICA. We are on very high standards, especially on the periscope it is difficult to find smartphones that keep up, while on the ultrawide some more solid smartphones on the premium range come to mind.

Note of merit, but it applies to all the cameras of this smartphone, the shutter speed which is truly amazing and allows you to never miss the moment.

HERE TO DOWNLOAD ORIGINAL PHOTOS WITHOUT COMPRESSION

ULTRAWIDE

TELE LENS

PRINCIPAL

Once the first two sensors have been archived, we come to the main one: what does it mean to have a 1-inch sensor? First of all , it is wrong to think of comparing Xiaomi 12S Ultra to competitors in terms of detail and image cleanliness . Those are present and we are on levels comparable to those of the best smartphones for taking pictures (Vivo X80 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, OPPO Find X5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra), indeed, to tell the truth in some contexts it emerges still some immaturity in Xiaomi’s software. There are devices that do better in terms of dynamic range, others that, having higher resolution, are able to bring out even more details. The real added value of Xiaomi 12S is in the reduced depth of field due to the larger size of the sensor.

In this sense Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a smartphone different from the others , or at least it has an approach to photography much more similar to real cameras in terms of optical image rendering than what we commonly see with smartphones.

If on the one hand we get images that play with the best, on the other only Xiaomi 12S Ultra manages to recreate that natural perspective of the wide-angle lenses that are used on mirrorless and reflex cameras . Clearly speaking of a pushed wide angle one cannot have a reduced depth of field over medium distances, but if the subject is within a couple of meters, then that optical bokeh emerges that makes all the difference in the world and allows you to put everything behind you. the typical crushing of photos with smartphones.

These days I have often wondered what could be achieved with the same sensor combined with a standard optic equivalent to 50 mm, that is, with a perspective close to that of the human eye. Probably, given the obvious space compromises, you would have to sacrifice a bit of openness, but I would be really curious and I could even venture that the yield would be crazy (in relation to the smartphone world, of course).

I’ll post some portraits, obviously made without any software effect.

In all this, despite the fact that the smartphone is excellent at the hardware level, I believe there is still room for improvement, perhaps at night and in the color science of the LEICA profiles, which I liked a lot because they don’t push too much on contrast and sharpness, trying rather than recreating that typical paste of some reflex cameras from the German manufacturer.

HERE ARE ALSO SOME RAW TO BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD

VIDEO

In the videos Xiaomi 12S Ultra brings all its qualities into play, not only thanks to the main sensor but also thanks to a software that has recently been greatly improved in stabilization and in the precision of autofocus, never abrupt and rather intelligent. It also reaches 8K but it is in 4K at 30 fps that we can get the best, being able to switch from one lens to another without interrupting the recording.

SELFIE

Selfies are mediocre, nothing special, and don’t meet the high standard of the rest of the cameras. Not bad for myself, I do very few, but it is right to point it out to you.

IN CONCLUSION

Xiaomi 12S Ultra convinced me to the end, there are some smudges here and there but it is a smartphone that I would consider even just for the photographic sector , which is clearly a notch above all the others for the “photographic” rendering.

As I have already said it is difficult to compare it with the others and probably also next year we will not see smartphones that retrace its footsteps, instead focusing on the usual very high resolution and algorithms that put a patch on everything possible. It would be a shame because looking at the results, I think it would be worth it.

In the meantime, however, a good one at Xiaomi and let’s cross our fingers so that the same photographic technology is re-proposed on more accessible products and also intended for our market.

VIDEO