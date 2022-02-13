In this web page you will be able to know the origin and history of your surname

Knowing the origin of our surnames or that of any person is a curiosity that many of us seek to satisfy.

For this there are some pages on the internet where we can find this information, as well as interesting data related to surnames in different areas.

Previously we already talked about several options in the article 5 things you did not know about your last name.

One of them is Ancestry, a page where you will find information about the origin of a vast number of surnames of people for many decades.

How to use the Ancestry surname search engine

The first thing you should do is enter last name you want to search for in the box that appears on the screen and press the search button to generate the result.

You will be able to notice the letters of the alphabet at the bottom. When pressed any of them will take you to another page in which a list of the most common surnames that existed at the time of 1940 in the United States according to the census conducted at that time.

along with a list at the bottom where you can choose show surnames that begin with the selected letter and the letter that accompanies it.

Once the result is displayed on the screen, the first thing that is observed is a brief explanation of the origin of the surname found.

Going further down the screen you can see the United States map marking the presence of the surname consulted in different colors; this, accompanied by a text explaining the demographic evolution who has had the surname throughout time in this nation.

Next to the text there is a link text on whose page you can check the list of people who presented the surname consulted in their name.

Added to this, the page has a filter on the left in which you can configure the data by which you want the names that match the surname to be displayed.

It is worth mentioning that within the filter criteria you can adjust to show by continentswith which you will be able to see lists of people who match the surname consulted outside the United States.

Returning to the results page we advance to the next section in which a text is displayed describing the occupations exercised mostly by the people of the surname consulted in the US for the time of 1940 according to the census carried out at that time.

Following this you will see a section with three categories with images of documents from the 1940s such as passports, census records and draft cards of people who coincide with the last name consulted.

This image will appear included in the data corresponding to people registered in the United States represented with an image icon.

You will be able to access these documents by registering as an Ancestry user. You can do this by paying one of the available plans or by clicking on the Free Trial button.

It is worth mentioning that if you choose the latter you must also enter your credit card details. In this way, after the 14-day trial period has expired, the automatic charge will be made to your credit card for $16 per month.

Continuing on the results page we have the section corresponding to the Life expectancy presented by people with the surname consulted over the decades in the United States, starting in 1940 until 2004. You will find this represented in a graph and accompanied by a text explaining the evolution of this indicator during the mentioned period of time.

Finally, we have the section prominent personalities that match the surname consulted.

By clicking on any of these names you will be referred to another page where you will find a brief description of the person and their family, indicating Who did he marry and how many children did he have in his life?