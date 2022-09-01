In the test: Raw developer Capture One for the iPad
You leave the house to take pictures. On the way back, many want to start sorting and correcting their pictures. The professional Raw developer Capture One (download) is suitable for this and is now available for the iPad for the first time.
The subscription price of 5.49 euros per month should also encourage amateur photographers to try out the app. However, the question is whether the first version already provides full-fledged development tools and thus also convinces professionals.
The app imports photos from iCloud, Dropbox, Apple’s Photos app, and also any file if the Photos app doesn’t register a raw image as such. You can import raw photos directly from the camera or from a memory card via USB. They can be grouped into albums, rated with a maximum of five stars and managed with color markings.