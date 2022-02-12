In the battle between artificial intelligence and humans, we are losing. At least in the Gran Turismo

Sorry but no. No matter how good you are at Gran Turismo or how many records you have framed and hanging on your bedroom wall, there is one opponent you can never beat. It’s called Sophy —GT Sophy, to be more precise— and we can say for sure because its “parents”, Polyphony Digital (PDI), Sony IA and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), have created and educated it to be unbeatable on the asphalt. digital. The effort has not gone too bad for them. So far, he has already gotten some of the world champions to bite the dust.

How? Very easy (or not): Sophy GT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI). And a very peculiar one. Not only does he know how to drive Gran Turismo cars and knows his circuits, but also. Its great peculiarity is that it learns and is capable of applying strategies and tactics. Everything, eye, with fair play.

What exactly is GT Sophia?. In a presentation in which they do not save epic, Sony and PDI define their creature as “a revolutionary superhuman racing agent”, a tool “designed to compete with the best Gran Turismo Sport drivers and improve their gaming experience”. Basically, and with a little less poetry, it is an artificial intelligence ‘trained’ with deep reinforcement learning techniques —DRL, in its acronym in English— for which they have taken advantage of state-of-the-art learning algorithms and cloud infrastructure of SIE.

GT Sophy knows how to handle herself in the races, she knows the dynamics of the cars and also the maneuvers “to conquer the difficult tracks” —there is the epic rhetoric again—; but one of the reasons that makes it so special and has brought the champions of Gran Turismo to their heads is the mastery of tactics, such as blocking maneuvers and crosses. Of course, always with class. Sony and PDI assure that she complies with a somewhat diffuse concept that they refer to as “etiquette rules”, something like a fair play so that you do not look for collisions and respect your opponents.

A new chapter in the long human vs. machine dispute. Sophy is not the first machine to make humans bite the canvas. Even those who are very good at what they do. How good, the best. In the mid-1990s, IBM developed a supercomputer, Deep Blue, which managed to beat Grand Master Gary Kasparov at chess in 1996. It is true that the Russian took it out on him and won some games, but the final victory, in 1997, was for the version improvement of the computer, Deeper Blue, which already allowed us to see that the human vs. machine fight promised to be interesting.

The truth is that artificial intelligence has been around for a long time in arcades and in some strategy games that are older than chess, such as shogi or go; but with GT Sophy its creators wanted to go one step further. Sophy takes game AI to the next level, tackling the challenge of a hyper-realistic simulator by mastering real-time control of vehicles with complex dynamics, all while operating within inches of opponents.

In the case of car races like GT, those known as NPCs are also quite frequent —Non-player character—, opponents who are not controlled by other players, but who do not necessarily have to be the result of artificial intelligence.

A meteoric rise in the hands of artificial intelligence. The work to fine-tune GT Sophy dates back to 2016, when the first steps were taken in the Sony Research and Development Division, and has been advancing during the last five years with different milestones until reaching the acid test: the competitions with some of the international GT champions.

The first tests started in March 2021. Months later, in June, progress was made with time trial races played against champions such as Emily Jones, Valerio Gallo and Igor Fraga; and already in summer and autumn the AI ​​continued to measure itself against some of the best flesh and blood competitors. In July, Sophy posted the fastest lap time in all three races and first place in two. GT Top Driver Team however managed to beat GT Sophy Team with a score of 86 to 70. In October Sophy took first and second place in all three races and won in points.

What the players think: a rival… and an ally. After the test, the human gamers highlighted both the challenge of competing with Sophy and what they had learned for future races. “She showed us new possibilities that we had not imagined before”, reflected Fraga, champion in the first world final of the 2018 Nations Cup of the FIA ​​Gran Turismo Championship. Of a similar opinion, Shotaro Ryu, runner-up in the GT Division of the Japan National Sports Festival Esports Championship (juvenile category), pointed to the potential of the AI ​​to become “excellent companions” for the drivers themselves.

The technology on which GT Sophy is based. Behind the success of GT Sophy is the technology provided by each of its three “parents”: Sony AI, SIE and Polyphony Digital itself. The latter, for example, made it possible to access the API —application programming interface—, essential for training GT Sophy in the simulation environment created by Gran Turismo Sport.

Another key piece was machine learning by reinforcement (RL), which allows artificial intelligence to be trained by rewarding or penalizing its actions based on the results.

An intelligence designed with care… and trained to win. “Researchers and engineers developed innovative reinforcement learning techniques, including a new training algorithm called Quiantile-Regression Soft Actor-Critic (QR-SAC), agent-friendly racing rule encodings, and a training regimen that promoted the acquisition of nuanced career skills”, explain its creators.

Among Sophy’s keys, deep reinforcement learning (Deep RL) stands out, which has already given interesting results with artificial intelligence applied to arcade, strategy and multiplayer games in real time. With LR, you can also assess the results of your actions and even independently collect your own data throughout the process. Thanks to RL techniques, Sophy managed to master skills in car control during races, tactics – overtaking in tight corners, for example – and competition attitudes.

Above all, do not miss the fair play during the races. “Sony AI researchers found ways to encode the written and unwritten rules of racing into a complex reward function. The team also found it necessary to balance the opponent population to ensure GT Sophy had competitive training runs while also not becoming too aggressive or timid for human competition.

To facilitate that training, Sony developed Distributed, Asynchronous Rollouts and Training (DART), a custom web platform. Using it, Sony IA researchers were able to work with GT Sophy on PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles on SIE’s cloud platform. “The system allows the team to seamlessly run hundreds of simultaneous experiments while exploring techniques that would take GT Sophy to the next level,” he says. In total, DART had access to over a thousand PS4 consoles which were used to collect data and train it.

Beyond GT racing. All the work behind GT Sophy has been exposed in a detailed article published in Nature. In it, the researchers point out how car racing offers an “extreme example” of situations in which AI can be forced to make decisions in real time while interacting with humans.

“Racing simulations, such as the PlayStation game Gran Turismo, faithfully reproduce the non-linear control challenges of real racing authors while at the same time encapsulating the complex interactions between multiple agents”, the authors reflect before highlighting that, in addition to prove that it works, its artificial intelligence respects ‘fair play’.

“We built a reward feature that allows the agent to be competitive while adhering to the important, but underspecified, rules of sportsmanship of racing. We demonstrated the capabilities of our agent, GT Sophy, by winning a head-to-head competition against four of the world’s best GT drivers.”

Your future applications. There is still a way to go, in any case. Although its creators insist that Sophy has achieved an “important milestone”, they slip that there is still “room for more research and development”. “In collaboration with PDI and SIE, Sony IA will continue to improve the capabilities of GT Sophy and explore ways to integrate the agent into the Gran Turismo series,” highlights the multinational, which is equally open to “exploring new partnerships to improve the experience of game” of its users through Artificial Intelligence.

Cover image | Grand Touring