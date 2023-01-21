In sync: Galaxy phones and notebooks gain one-click open tab integration

Samsung and Microsoft already make it possible to carry out various experiences between Windows PCs and Galaxy phones. Now owners of Galaxy Book notebooks will be able to keep their phones even more synchronized. We’re talking about Microsoft’s new built-in Link to Mobile feature that was announced today for these computers.

The new function called “Recent Websites” (or Recent Sites, in English), allows the user to see which websites have been accessed recently through the Samsung Internet browser on a Galaxy mobile phone. Simply tap the Link to Mobile app icon in the Galaxy Book’s notification bar to view the list, and tap an item to open it on your PC.

This can be a good productivity tool as it will allow you to switch between devices more easily without even having to send tabs between them.

Compatibility

To use the new feature, you must have a cell phone with One UI 3.1.1 or higher. Samsung lists that the Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold and Z Flip lines of cell phones are compatible. The computer must be running Windows 10 20H1 or newer, in addition to having Link to Cell Phone version 2.3 or newer installed.

Speaking of this application, Microsoft has also announced that Samsung cell phones will gain the automatic hotspot function on Windows 11 PCs when WiFi connection is not available.