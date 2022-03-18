In Sound Mind brings psychological terror to free games on the Epic Games Store

Arriving in the middle of this month, and close to completing the first quarter of the year, Epic continues with its free game distribution campaign, to which In Sound Mind joins todaygiving us a little twist on the most common genres present in this cast, to offer us an immersive psychological horror adventure in which we will face different fears and horrors.

Maintaining the usual model, the game will be available through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the game page (or click on this direct link), add it to our buy with the total discount, and complete the purchase to have it unlocked for life in our library.

Although we can also add it directly from the Epic launcher, featured on the store’s homepage, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 24 March at 16:59 (peninsula time).

In Sound Mind

An imaginative first-person psychological horror game featuring fast-paced puzzles, unique boss fights, and original music from The Living Tombstone. Explore and battle through a series of haunting memories on a journey through the ins and outs of the only place you can’t seem to escape: your own mind.

Minimum requirements In Sound Mind

OS: Windows 7 64-bit



Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300



Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Storage: 20 GB of free disk space

DirectX: Unspecified

