In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

1642185896 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
1642185896 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

Half of the first month of 2022 and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.

In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store

my last cigarette

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to quit smoking? You’re in luck because this app can help you quit smoking for good. Simply enter your smoking habits and personal details. This will help you stay on track and provide real-time motivators.