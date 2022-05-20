In search of the lost app, free apps and games for a limited time: Wildwood, Note Yourself and more

A new weekend is almost here and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



Wildwood: Graveyard Defense

We start with this game with which you will have to defend a cemetery from some ghosts. He plays as a grave keeper and survive as long as possible in this spooky game.

The controls are simple, use the joystick to navigate and the flashlight to attack enemies. Wildwood is packed with cute graphics and fun original music. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at €0.99.

Note Yourself

A message-themed notes app designed to view notes as if they were chat messages. It’s a replacement for having to text each other and then filter through the clutter. You can pin notes within messages or store notes in separate chats.

Notifications and reminders can be scheduled at custom times, making it almost impossible to forget things. The app supports VoiceOver, Siri Shortcuts, and 3D Touch. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

PRO invoice: Self-employed and SMEs

An application that allows you to generate professional looking invoices in an instant. Simply tap on create invoice, select a customer from your contacts, add the desired items with prices and you’re all set.

You can even add a signature to invoices and be notified when the customer receives and opens their invoice. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at 12.99 euros. Today only, receive a 30-day free trial instead of the normal 3 days. Complete onboarding, go to settings, tap upgrade and select start 30-day free trial.

Free apps and games for everyone, FoodyLife

Instead of focusing on calorie counting, FoodyLife offers a visual way to track and analyze eating habits. Take photos of everything you eat throughout the day and add them to your story. Each entry allows you to record notes and how many servings from each food group were found in the meal.

The food group meters will fill throughout the day, allowing you to easily view your progress. The app also includes photo filters, customizable nutritional values, helpful reminders and detailed reports. App valued at 3.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, edit photos like a professional with this app

Photo Editor & Video Editor allows you to explore and transform your photos into masterpieces. Play with photo filters to achieve the perfect effect every time. The selfie camera tool is a must have for those looking to take the perfect selfie. There are more than 50 frames and many backgrounds to choose from.

It even includes a hashtag manager for Instagram. Final creations can be saved directly to your photo library or share via social networks. App valued at 9.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

