In search of the lost app, free apps and games for a limited time: Beep, Megalodon, Animal Class and more

beep

An app that will help you if you edit videos but language is a problem. Beep automatically censors profanity, risqué and related words in your videos. Use speech recognition to detect swear words.

You can maintain a list of words to redact from the clipboard or create your own. Beep supports more than 25 languages. You can also manually edit the video with funny emojis and sounds. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at €7.99.

megalodon

An educational app starring the biggest and scariest shark to ever grace the oceans. You can learn a lot of interesting facts through interactive slides.

Jump into augmented reality to see beautifully rendered 3D models of the Megalodon, your jaw and your teeth. You can also take photos in augmented reality mode and share them with friends and family. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Animal Class

An app that will teach you different facts and curiosities about all kinds of animals.

There are six categories to choose from. The app is packed with stunning and vibrant photography from all over the world. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.

KinoGlitch Pro

KinoGlitch Pro, an app that we had previously brought you and that is free again for a limited time. It offers endless creative possibilities designed especially for your iPad. Choose any image or video from your library and KinoGlitch Pro will magically create 3D objects inside.

You can choose from 180 different grid presets and adjust the intensity, softness, brightness, and texture. You can also record the animation and apply effects. App valued at 2.99 euros. Compatible with iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip) exclusively.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, generate texts to annoy your friends

Mocking Text Generator allows you to send mocking texts in seconds. All you have to do is enter text and tap Generate.

You can even update the text in an email or text by selecting the text, tapping share, and the app will take it from there. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

