In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app».
Word Cities, Word Trip
Word Cities is the perfect casual game. No timers. No leaderboards. Just fun word puzzles to solve. In each level you are presented with a tray of cards. You must convert those letters into valid words dragging your finger across the top to connect them.
A level isn’t complete until all the words have been found, but you can get help with scrambles and clues. The game includes more than 1,000 puzzles. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip). App valued at €2.99. Today only turn off ads at no extra charge. Tap on the gem store icon and tap on the “no ads” option.
MT: Browser & File Manager
MT is a lightweight file manager app that makes it easy to manage all your files while supporting cloud backup. Use Touch ID or Face ID with an app lock pin for added security.
You can even back up and download files from your Google Drive account. MT supports iTunes file sharing. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS.
DrawTextPath
This app helps to quickly generate animated text video. It gives you the effect that someone is writing text with a pen stroke by stroke.
Enter text, select size and font, choose color, and DrawTextPath will turn it into an animated video. Compatible with iOS and macOS (compatible with M1 chip). App valued at 1.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, Johnny Bonasera 1
Play as Johnny Bonasera, a boy who was shamed and bullied by a punk gang. You will embark on a cute and hilarious adventure as you seek revenge against each of the punks.
You will interact with quirky characters in a cartoon style environment. It is available in English, Russian, German, Italian, French and Spanish. App valued at 1.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (M1 chip only).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a game that involves a disturbing journey
Quell Memento+ takes place inside an old abandoned house. It’s up to you to restore order by solving cleverly crafted puzzles. In each puzzle you are provided with a limited number of moves. You must try to collect all the items inside each puzzle by sliding your drop with a swipe.
The drop cannot change direction once it is set in motion., so think ahead before you swipe. The game includes 150 puzzles and a relaxing soundtrack by Steven Cravis. Game valued at 2.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.
