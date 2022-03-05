In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

Search

You can even back up and download files from your Google Drive account. MT supports iTunes file sharing. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

DrawTextPath

This app helps to quickly generate animated text video. It gives you the effect that someone is writing text with a pen stroke by stroke.

Enter text, select size and font, choose color, and DrawTextPath will turn it into an animated video. Compatible with iOS and macOS (compatible with M1 chip). App valued at 1.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Johnny Bonasera 1

Play as Johnny Bonasera, a boy who was shamed and bullied by a punk gang. You will embark on a cute and hilarious adventure as you seek revenge against each of the punks.

You will interact with quirky characters in a cartoon style environment. It is available in English, Russian, German, Italian, French and Spanish. App valued at 1.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (M1 chip only).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a game that involves a disturbing journey

Quell Memento+ takes place inside an old abandoned house. It’s up to you to restore order by solving cleverly crafted puzzles. In each puzzle you are provided with a limited number of moves. You must try to collect all the items inside each puzzle by sliding your drop with a swipe.

The drop cannot change direction once it is set in motion., so think ahead before you swipe. The game includes 150 puzzles and a relaxing soundtrack by Steven Cravis. Game valued at 2.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

