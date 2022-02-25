In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store
superstarship
This game will have you flying your starship across the galaxy to collect beacons in a full 3D universe. Beacons offer quests, points, credits, minerals, and fuel. The idea is to colonize planets and build a fleet.
There are more than four million planets and 900,000 stars, each star with its own solar system. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip). App valued at €4.99.
Monterz Deluxe Minigames
An interesting app that includes more than 12 different mini-games. Each minigame increases in difficulty and complexity as players progress. There’s even a hard mode if you’re looking for a serious challenge.
You will also discover hidden content along the way. The app works offline and is available in 14 languages. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.
Mirror: Canvas image
Mirror takes your ideas and turns them into beautiful canvases. Choose a video or photo from your library or take one directly using the app. Touch the image to choose the transformation or to change the image on the grid.
Adjust the zoom by double tapping or pinching. You can adjust the width of the border, change the color of the canvas, and add or remove images. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 0.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, animals and math
The little forest animals need your child’s help to complete a variety of math activities, ranging from addition and subtraction to algebraic thinking and place value.
The app includes over 100 activities that adhere to the Common Core standards. It also includes professional narration and instructions, and lots of positive encouragement. App valued at 5.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (M1 chip only).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to follow the experiences of your games
HappyGame allows you to organize the games you want to play, the ones you are currently playing and the ones you have completed.
You can easily add games and include small mini reviews and notes. It’s a great way to keep track of your games and remember what you enjoyed about each one. App valued at 3.99 euros compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip)
What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.
An image is an image, and it can't be posted as a video on social media, but if...
Follow us
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us
You must log in to post a comment.