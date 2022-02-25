In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

Search

The app includes over 100 activities that adhere to the Common Core standards. It also includes professional narration and instructions, and lots of positive encouragement. App valued at 5.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS (M1 chip only).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to follow the experiences of your games

HappyGame allows you to organize the games you want to play, the ones you are currently playing and the ones you have completed.

You can easily add games and include small mini reviews and notes. It’s a great way to keep track of your games and remember what you enjoyed about each one. App valued at 3.99 euros compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip)

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

