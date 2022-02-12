In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.
Remote Mouse & Keyboard
A tool for your Mac or PC. Simply visit https://cherpake.com/get and install the companion software on your device. Later, launch Remote Mouse & Keyboard on your iPhone or iPad and it will connect automatically.
Remote Mouse & Keyboard can not only act as a trackpad with touch gestures, but also as a functional keyboard, app launcher and switcher, and remote control. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at €7.99.
pixelizer
Pixelizator can be used to create 8-bit retro style artwork or censor areas of photos. Simply crop the area you want to pixelate and drag the slider at the top of the screen to adjust the pixel size.
Photos can be saved back to your camera roll or shared directly with other apps. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Calcvier
The days of switching between apps to calculate are over. Calcvier puts a calculator right on your keyboard.
It includes all the basic operations as well as the ability to save expressions. A dark theme is also available. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 2.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, My City: Love Story
The story begins when two teenagers move in next door and become friends. They meet every day and eventually fall in love. You will be able to decide what clothes to wear for each party night.
There are eight locations that make for the perfect date. My City supports multi-touch technology so kids can play together on the same screen. App valued at 2.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (M1 chip only).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a science fiction puzzle game
Help RoBeep get to the center of the maze in this relaxing exploration game. It’s up to you to guide the mysterious robots through different areas while solving arcade puzzles.
Each area is unique and handmade. SPHAZE is designed to be read, enjoyed, and completed by everyone. Game valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.
