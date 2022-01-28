In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



Search Ace Pro

We started the compilation with an app that we had already recommended in December. Search Ace Pro is a related word search engine. The app allows you to search for related words and phrases on various websites. Get broader search results faster and easier.

The app also offers AdBlock, Tracking Protection and flick page navigation. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (M1 chip devices only). App valued at €2.99.

Flipkiss

Loe has been sent to the planet Flips to learn a lesson in love after forgetting her anniversary. It’s up to you to help him return to his beloved Mi by matching Flips.

To do so, simply swipe in any direction to rotate Flips of the same color and make them kiss. Match Flips as fast as possible to earn bonus time and even more gifts for Mi. App valued at 1.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Popular Ringtons 2021

Popular Cool Music Ringtones offers licensed music ringtones from artists like Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheehan, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and many more. You can browse by category or search by keyword.

Don’t you want a hit song as your ringtone? No problem. The app also includes many different animal, nature and alarm sounds. Popular Cool Music Ringtones also includes a ton of unique wallpapers to choose from, a ringtone maker, and instructions on how to set your ringtone. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (M1 chip devices only). App valued at 1.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, gTasks Pro for Google Tasks

Do you use the Google Tasks app? This app interests you. Your iPhone and iPad will always be in sync with gTasks. All you need to do is sign in to your Google account through gTasks. Your to-do lists will be automatically populated and filtered, allowing you to manage them online and offline.

The app also allows you to create tasks and subtasks, add location-based reminders, set repeating tasks, share tasks, view your calendar events, and even access your tasks through a Today widget. It is also now compatible with Apple Watch, allowing you to be more productive from your wrist. App valued at 5.99 euros. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to turn your iPhone or iPad into your Mac’s keyboard

Remote KeyPad turns any iPhone or iPad into a wireless extension of your Mac or PC keyboard. You will first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website: https://cherpake.com/get. Then launch both apps and your devices will automatically sync.

Remote KeyPad includes dedicated number, arrow, and action keys, allowing you to work more efficiently. You can also edit existing keyboards and create custom keyboards to match your workflow. Remote KeyPad for Mac works with Numbers, Excel, Keynote, PowerPoint, and more. App valued at €3.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.