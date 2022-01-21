In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

Search

Choose from over 100 symbols to display, or simply display the time and use Let’s Led as your bedside clock. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

9th Dawn II

Venture through thick forests, ancient ruins, deep caverns, and besieged towns in 9th Dawn II. Take part in battles and collect tons of items, loot, weapons and armor from a variety of monsters. Take on carefully crafted puzzles with deadly moving platforms over great depths.

Learn and cast powerful spells to defeat your enemies. Your ultimate goal is to explore and traverse Caspartia to decide the fate of humanity. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (M1 chip devices only).

Free apps and games for everyone, Puzzle Pelago

With this app you will complete puzzles by building houses. Start from scratch using simple game mechanics.

Learn to cut wood, make iron, build furniture and much more. There are over 100 islands to discover and rebuild. App valued at 2.99 euros. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to start with new habits

Challenge yourself every day by writing small but positive habits with Fews. This app really focuses on setting a series of small goals and growing from there. Taking just five minutes each day is enough to develop good habits.

Watch the “best me” icon fill up as you reach each of your goals. You can track your monthly progress using the Habitgraph. App valued at €0.99. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

