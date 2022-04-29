In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

A new weekend is almost here and we start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



panmorphia

We start the compilation with this adventure game. Panmorphia is a magical place governed by the four elements of the Earth. Sentinels, once in a generation children born bound to the earth, have the ability to wield the elements in times of need and travel through the aether.

Explore Panmorphia and fill your amulet to fulfill your destiny. The game includes a lot of puzzles to complete, two modes, a dynamic map, a hint system and an original soundtrack. It is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. Game valued at €2.99.

Plant Light Meter

Give your indoor plants a fighting chance with the Plant Light Meter. Determine a location for a new houseplant and open the app. Then choose your plant from the list, fill the camera viewfinder with its illuminated leaves, and tap measure. The app will detect how much natural light the leaves are receiving and provide a range of intensity.

If the plant is out of range, move it to a new location and try again. Plant Light Meter also includes three units of measure, a southern hemisphere mode and a window mode. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

color wheel

No matter the task Color Wheel will help you find the right color. It includes eight different tools: Digital Color Wheel, Classic Color Wheel, Abstract Color Wheel, Color Picker, Color Mixing, Swatches, Grayscale, and Golden Ratio.

All tools include the ability to bookmark favorite colors and combinations, which can be retrieved and sorted. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at 1.99 euros.

Sync Flashlight With Others is a unique flashlight app. It allows you to sync brightness and strobe with other iPhones. The simple interface makes it easy to sync the lights and uses swipe gestures to control the brightness and intensity of the strobe.

It is compatible with the defunct 3D Touch and VoiceOver. It’s a fun app to use while out with family and friends. App valued at 1.99 euros. Compatible with iOS exclusively.

In this adventure set, also in the Panmorphia universe, you will head to the Lost Temple to enchant the amulet. Doing so will evolve your powers and allow you to freely switch between the four elemental forms.

The game includes a dynamic map, a hint system, an original soundtrack and lots of puzzles to complete similar to the other Panmorphia games. Game valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

