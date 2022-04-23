In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

A new weekend and we have already started with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



Witch for Twitch

We start this compilation with an app for fans and lovers of Twitch and its live broadcasts. If you have an Apple Watch, this app will become your essential. Witch for Twitch allows you to watch a live stream from your wrist.

Open the app, sign in with your Twitch account on your iPhone, and you’ll be able to watch it on your smartwatch. It is a great app and it changes the concept of normal use of an Apple Watch. It is compatible with iOS and watchOS. App valued at €2.99.

PXL – Mosaic art

For users who love collage creations, PXL is the true mosaic art. The app takes photos directly from your iPhone’s camera roll and you can create any collage in seconds. Choose a photo to be the main image. The rest will be resolved instantly.

With one touch, the app will use all the other images to finish the process. The final result will be in high resolution and you can save or share with your friends or family. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Zenge

If you are already bored with the classic puzzles, there is a game that you have to know. In Zenge you will not be affected by timers, movement counters or points in particular. Your goal will be to put the pieces of the puzzle together to complete the image.

The puzzle pieces will be the only ones that can stop you in the process. They can block each other by placing them too quickly. Take your time and relax on this interesting stress-free journey. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at 0.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Popular Ringtones 2021

Can’t find that tone of a particular song? With this app you may find that ideal ringtone for your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. From Taylor Swift, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and the artists of the moment, among many others. And if you are not looking for songs in particular, perhaps you can explore among other sounds of nature, alarm and even animals.

And if that was not enough, this app also includes cool wallpapers and custom ringtone maker. Today only, remove clutter ads. Tap the menu icon on the top left corner of your screen and simply remove the banner ad. No registration required. App valued at 1.99 euros. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, convert your own voice to text with this app

An app that we had already brought you before but with an extra. New color themes, all font sizes and text alignment options. Read the end to find out how to get it.

The Dictation app frees your hands and makes you focus on just converting your voice to text. Tap the microphone icon and speak. Edit, delete, copy and share the text that is supported in up to 60 languages. Today only, unlock Dictation Pro. Enter the settings menu and remove the ads. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible only with iOS.

Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.

Something to consider about free apps and games

