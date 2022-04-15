In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

We’re almost at the weekend and we’re already kicking off our limited-time free apps and games compilation called “In Search of the Lost App.” Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



Interactive Thesaurus

Interactive Thesaurus is best described as an interactive thesaurus. Enter any word and the interactive thesaurus will not only provide a definition, but also will map the associated words.

No need for messy folders full of training logs. Record your training in the app and easily export to a file when needed. See the total number of hours practiced and export or share your home practice log with anyone you want. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS. App valued at €2.99.

pixelizer

This app can be used for create 8-bit retro-style artwork or redact photo areas. Just crop the area you want to pixelate and drag the slider at the top of the screen to adjust the pixel size.

Photos can be saved back to your camera roll or shared directly with other apps. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Phone Drive

An interesting app that allows you to easily grab files from your home computer or a local iPhone or iPad. To download files from your computer, simply point your browser to the provided URL. To download files from another device, all you need is to install and run the app on both of them.

Phone Drive can read and play a wide variety of text and media files, and can organize them into folders. Files can also be sorted by name, type, or date modified. There’s even a built-in text editor that lets you create files. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at 3.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Drone Trails

Drone Trails helps you prepare for your next flight with over 500 trails around the world.

It gives you precise locations, metadata, and videos. You can also create a profile to share your flights with others. App valued at 1.99 euros. Compatible with iOS only.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, remember important things through the widgets

Add a sticky note widget to your home screen with this handy app. Create custom widgets so you can remember any task, big or small. The app allows you to select the widget size, font, text color, and background color.

You can even use emojis to add some fun to your notes. You must first open the app before you can add widgets to the home screen. Remember: Stickies Widget will sync with all your devices. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

