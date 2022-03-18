In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In search of the lost app». Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store Scanner Lens Chroma Tuner & Metronome AppSecret Free apps and games for everyone, SPHAZE To finish the compilation of free apps and games, convert images to a nostalgic format Something to consider about free apps and games



In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store

Scanner Lens

we start with an app that gives you crisp, clear scans with just one touch. The app is equipped with excellent text recognition capabilities that ensure high-quality digital copies every time. There’s also auto shutter and edge detection.

Import scans into Photos and easily share them whenever or wherever needed. All scans are stored locally, which helps ensure your safety. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip). App valued at €1.99.

Chroma Tuner & Metronome

An app that transforms your iPhone into a fully chromatic tuner and metronome. Find a quiet area and place your iPhone next to the instrument you want to tune. Press the key or strum the string you want to tune and look for feedback on the tuner.

The app guides you through the entire tuning process. Chroma Tuner also acts as a customizable and accurate metronome. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

AppSecret

This app keeps photos, videos or other information away from prying eyes. The app has a variety of lock options to safely protect and prevent unauthorized access.

Create albums for your photos with a lock code for each individual album. You can import photos from your photo library or take them from within the app. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at 1.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, SPHAZE

An app that repeats itself in this compilation. Help RoBeep get to the center of the maze in this relaxing exploration game. It’s up to you to guide the mysterious robots through different areas while solving arcade puzzles.

Each area is unique and handmade. SPHAZE is designed for everyone to learn, enjoy and complete. App valued at 0.99 euros. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, convert images to a nostalgic format

With Carbon you can express what words sometimes cannot articulate giving photos a nostalgic black and white look.

Use more than 300 filters to transform your images into black and white. Carbon supports images, videos and camera. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS..

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.