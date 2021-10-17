In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …
Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its 30th Edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
Legend of the moon
We start with a game that will remind you of those retro console games. Legend of the Moon is a retro-styled sidescroller.
The controls are easy to learn and there are many opportunities to save and upgrade your weapons and abilities. Note that bosses have attack patterns where the dash attack is useful. Valued at € 0.99 compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).
Rambo Gladiator Warfare
Another game of the previous theme is repeated with Rambo Gladiator Warfare. Prepare your weapons for this 2D shooter game. Use the pad to move and tap to jump and shoot.
In Battle Warrior you will need use different weapons, special weapons and grenades to kill all the enemies. Game valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Plugs of the world
This app is very curious and it will work for you if you travel to a country in the world and depend 100% on connecting your iPhone, iPad or any device that requires an electrical charge. Plugs of the World includes information on wall plugs, plugs and voltage in more than 250 countries and regions around the world. You can search for a specific country or region by name or browse the list.
You can also bookmark countries and regions for quick access later. You can share plug and socket information via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at 4.99 euros.
Free apps and games for everyone, an app to turn your voice into a wave animation for Instagram stories
Use Audiom to record and share your voice on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook or anywhere else you can share content. Tap on record to start and double tap on the screen to stop.
Then add colors, change the wave type, and insert a photo or video if you want. You can choose from 14 different application icons. Only TODAY unlock the Lifetime feature with which you can customize sound waves, change the background, add an avatar and more. Go to the app settings, tap on Audiom Pro and select Lifetime. App valued at € 12.99 and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, customize the icons of your iPhone quickly
Give your iPhone an updated look with Shortcut Pro. Choose from over 36 styles and themes. The application also allows you to create custom bookmarks for each icon and add them to your home screen.
Bookmarks will appear in Spotlight search so you can hide apps after creating a new shortcut. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and macOS (M1 chip).
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.