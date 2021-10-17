In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

1634448469 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
1634448469 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its 30th Edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store

Legend of the moon

We start with a game that will remind you of those retro console games. Legend of the Moon is a retro-styled sidescroller.