In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

One more Friday and you can’t go on without our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App.” IOSMac Weekly Space in its twenty-ninth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
Red Light Green Light Jam
We start with a game that will surely take away the boredom moment you are going through. The objective of the game is to go through intersections without having an accident. Touch the screen to accelerate and release to slow down.
See how far you can go without creating a traffic jam. Red Light Green Light Jam is based on the first games created for iOS, taking advantage of the touchscreen goodness of the time. Download this game and get 1,000 free coins (today only). Valued at € 0.99 compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).
Sudoku Evolved
This game offers a neat twist on Sudoku by extending it to three dimensions. Each face of a cube contains a unique puzzle that follows the normal Sudoku rules. What makes Sudoku Evolved unique is that the numbers on the edges are shared between faces, creating a link between adjacent puzzles.
There are four levels of difficulty to choose from. You can choose between light mode or dark mode. If you get stuck, use the hint button for help. Game valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
cRate Pro – Currency Converter
Again we bring you this app for users who carry out transactions with different currencies around the world. Convert an amount of money from one currency to more than 160. If you need to analyze the historical behavior of one currency in relation to another, you can review all the historical charts you need.
Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip)
Nunci acts as your personal pronunciation coach and learning partner. Use media notes to capture languages. Smart flash memory cards are automatically generated so you can learn quickly and efficiently. Nunci will give you specific comments on your mistakes to help you sound more native to the language you are practicing.
The app has personalized reminders and uses robust statistics to track your progress. Only TODAY removes the advertising that is in the application. Download it and remove the ads in the Settings button. App valued at € 9.99 and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Track My Journey allows you to keep track of daily visits, trips or just keep track of a family member or friend. Tap the start button before each ride and end the ride by tapping the stop button.
Trips are automatically saved so you can view them whenever you want. Track My Journey offers location sharing and allows you to tag memorable photos on each trip. Only TODAY unlock the premium version that will allow you to remove ads and unlimited tracking. Do it in the Track My Journey settings menu. App valued at 4.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time.