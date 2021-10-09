In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Search

There are four levels of difficulty to choose from. You can choose between light mode or dark mode. If you get stuck, use the hint button for help. Game valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

cRate Pro – Currency Converter

Again we bring you this app for users who carry out transactions with different currencies around the world. Convert an amount of money from one currency to more than 160. If you need to analyze the historical behavior of one currency in relation to another, you can review all the historical charts you need.

Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip)

Free apps and games for everyone, an app to practice the correct pronunciation of languages

Nunci acts as your personal pronunciation coach and learning partner. Use media notes to capture languages. Smart flash memory cards are automatically generated so you can learn quickly and efficiently. Nunci will give you specific comments on your mistakes to help you sound more native to the language you are practicing.

The app has personalized reminders and uses robust statistics to track your progress. Only TODAY removes the advertising that is in the application. Download it and remove the ads in the Settings button. App valued at € 9.99 and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a step-tracking app

Track My Journey allows you to keep track of daily visits, trips or just keep track of a family member or friend. Tap the start button before each ride and end the ride by tapping the stop button.

Trips are automatically saved so you can view them whenever you want. Track My Journey offers location sharing and allows you to tag memorable photos on each trip. Only TODAY unlock the premium version that will allow you to remove ads and unlimited tracking. Do it in the Track My Journey settings menu. App valued at 4.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. The best current content, opinion and tutorials you will find here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may vary after publication.