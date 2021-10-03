In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

We welcome a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Slot in its 28th Edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store

LunarSight

We start with an app for those curious users of the moon. Get access to moon phase, orbital and position data for any date, time or location on earth. Information about altitude, lighting, age and distance.