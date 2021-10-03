In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Search

3D data sets contain a high level of detail and are organized in layered groups. You can dissect everything from external muscles to internal organs. Dissection Master XR gives you images that are normally only visible during an actual dissection or an operating room procedure. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

You can also sit at the Black Jack table and level up with high stakes poker. An app with a value of € 0.99, today free for a limited time available for iOS, iPadOS and Mac with M1 chip. If you download it TODAY, get 1,000,000 coins for free.

Free apps and games for everyone, an app dedicated to Apple Watch

Again we bring you WorkOther. This application allows you to turn any daily activity into a workout. Turn an activity like mowing the lawn, walking the dog, or playing golf into a workout.

There is a fat burning heart rate indication function to promote weight loss. WorkOther is integrated with HealthKit. App valued at € 0.99 and is compatible with iOS and watchOS.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, you will love this app if you want to work with two web pages at the same time on your iPhone

With Dual you can open up to four simultaneous web views on an iPhone or iPad. It offers a dual horizontal and vertical web view. You can change page layouts with a single tap.

This is a true multitasking web browser that allows you to maximize productivity. It also supports ad blocking. App valued at 4.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

What do you think?

