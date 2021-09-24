In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

1632505504 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
1632505504 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

Our Sunday section changes from day to day. Now every Friday you will have a compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In search of the lost app.” IOSMac Weekly Space in its twenty-seventh edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store

The Great Coffee App

We start with an app for coffee lovers and curious. This app provides a brief introduction to 19 of the most popular espresso-based drinks. Each drink is accompanied by a cut-out visual so you can see the layers for yourself, a brief description, preparation instructions and a demonstration video.