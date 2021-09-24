In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Search

You can crop photos if necessary. PhotoTangler will automatically apply a feather, which can be adjusted in various ways. Add as many photos as you like before finishing your artwork with a background color and text. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).

Amblyopia: lazy eye

Lazy eye is the most common cause of decreased vision in one eye among children and young adults. Improve it by spending some time with Amblyopia, which is once again in our compilation. Select one of 20 different vision exercises ranging from easy to difficult. Next, cover your good eye and sit a foot or two away from the screen in a dark room.

The exercises are meant to make the eye move for five minutes. Do the exercises twice a day for 15-20 minutes. This app is compatible with iOS and iPadOS. App valued at € 9.99.

Free apps and games for everyone, there is room for file management

File Explorer allows you to access your Mac from anywhere in your home. You will first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website. Later, Launch both apps and your devices will sync automatically.

Remote Drive provides full access to your Mac files, allowing you to view photos and documents, stream videos, stream music, and transfer content with ease. Valued at 2.99 euros.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to improve reflexes at home

We finish this compilation with an interesting app that combines augmented reality. Just lean your iPhone against a wall, a water bottle or other sturdy object and make sure everything, from the knees up, be inside the viewer. Then hit the targets that appear on the screen.

You can select from five different activities, three durations, and four game speeds. Reflexes also includes the ability to record your activities, Apple Watch compatibility and Health app integration. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and strangely with Mac (with M1 chip).

