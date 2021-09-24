In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

1632490881 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg
1632490881 en busca de la app perdida portada.jpeg

Starting in September, key to Apple’s new products, with a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App.” IOSMac Weekly Space in its twenty-fourth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store

PhotoPhix

We started the compilation with an app dedicated to photography and creativity. PhotoPhix will unlock your creative side, in addition to making simple edits to photos, you can apply masks and frames; create massive collages, apply filters and effects.