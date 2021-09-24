In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …
Starting in September, key to Apple’s new products, with a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App.” IOSMac Weekly Space in its twenty-fourth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
PhotoPhix
We started the compilation with an app dedicated to photography and creativity. PhotoPhix will unlock your creative side, in addition to making simple edits to photos, you can apply masks and frames; create massive collages, apply filters and effects.
Even attach stickers and clip art. PhotoPhix is so loaded with options and content that the only thing stopping you is your own imagination. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.
Cubes: brain teaser
For those users who are lovers of puzzles. The idea is to move cubes around the screen with a swipe to recreate the patterns. The problem is that all the cubes move in unison.
The only way to rearrange them is to push them against the various barriers. The game includes 127 levels in total. Valued at € 2.99 compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip).
Tubecasts
Once again, a very useful app for those users who are addicted or dependent on YouTube is once again free for a limited time. With Tubecasts you can create and listen to your own custom YouTube playlists in an audio-only power saving mode. Import new music from YouTube, your photo library or the list of the best music charts that are already within the application. Bookmarking and searching for favorites is easy and simple.
Tubecasts can even be played in the background while using other apps. Provides quick access to playback speed, loop playback, shuffle, 30-second forward and backward. The app can extend the life of your device’s screen and save internet data. App valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS and iPadOS.
If a part is in its correct position, it will snap into place. Move quickly to get a perfect grade. After completing each puzzle, you will receive a surprising fact about the animal. The game includes more than 80 puzzles. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (with M1 chip). App valued at € 1.99.
Free apps and games to protect your password information
Encrypted Wallet is the ultimate password manager. Save passwords, logins, bank details, medical files and any other important information with this app. Your data will be saved only on your device and in iCloud Drive. Keeps confidential information using AES-128 encryption for added security.
The application has four different types of recovery options. No email or phone number is required to sign up and you can easily sync between devices.
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, pre-Christmas stickers and various
We finish this compilation with a pack of stickers that will serve you during the end of the year and others made for everyday occasions. Each of the 40+ animated stickers has been carefully crafted pixel by pixel.
You will find funny faces, adorable creatures, memes and Christmas items. Just find the one you like the most and send it through iMessage. Package valued at 2.99 euros.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. The best current content, opinion and tutorials you will find here on iOSMac.