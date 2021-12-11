In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its thirty-seventh edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

Dino Run 3D

Today we start with a simple but entertaining game based on the adventure of a dinosaur in a 3D world. For fans of casual games, Drag to move the dinosaur to maneuver around obstacles and eat meat along the way.