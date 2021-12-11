In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …
Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its thirty-seventh edition. What is this about Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
In search of the lost app, finding out about free apps and games in the App Store
Dino Run 3D
Today we start with a simple but entertaining game based on the adventure of a dinosaur in a 3D world. For fans of casual games, Drag to move the dinosaur to maneuver around obstacles and eat meat along the way.
The idea is that your dinosaur evolve enough to reach the goal. As you progress, the difficulty increases. Valued at € 0.99 compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
7 Minute TV Workout
This application requires only seven minutes of your day. No equipment is needed and you can literally do the exercises anywhere. Perform 12 exercises for 30 seconds, then take a 10-second break between each exercise.
Includes HD video instructions and voice guidance for each step of the workout. You can also play background music. App valued at 1.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS, macOS (with M1 chip) and tvOS.
House, plants and water – reminder
The houseplant watering reminder takes care of your plants right next to you. Easily add flowers, flowers, succulents, cacti, or any other plant. Set up personalized irrigation plans for each plant.
Receive notifications about when and how much to water each plant. This app will make home gardening a piece of cake and your plants will thank you. App valued at 4.99 euros compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip). Only today, unlock the premium version that will remove the ads and you will have unlimited access.
Free apps and games for everyone, cRate Pro – Currency Converter
An app for users who carry out transactions with different currencies around the world. Convert an amount of money from one currency to more than 160. If you need to analyze the historical behavior of one currency in relation to another, you can review all the historical charts you need.
If you need to convert one currency to several in a single window, with cRate Pro you can do it through its quick calculations.
Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip)
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app for lovers of logic puzzles
We end this compilation with Zero +. The basic game mechanics are quite simple. You must slide positive and negative numbered tiles around the board to achieve a zero. The first few levels consist of one and two, but things quickly go haywire when large numbers and new types of modifier tiles come into play.
What’s more, Keep in mind that tiles will not stop sliding unless they hit something. The game includes a total of 120 levels. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 0.99.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.