In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Search

Includes HD video instructions and voice guidance for each step of the workout. You can also play background music. App valued at 1.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS, macOS (with M1 chip) and tvOS.

House, plants and water – reminder

The houseplant watering reminder takes care of your plants right next to you. Easily add flowers, flowers, succulents, cacti, or any other plant. Set up personalized irrigation plans for each plant.

Receive notifications about when and how much to water each plant. This app will make home gardening a piece of cake and your plants will thank you. App valued at 4.99 euros compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip). Only today, unlock the premium version that will remove the ads and you will have unlimited access.

Free apps and games for everyone, cRate Pro – Currency Converter

An app for users who carry out transactions with different currencies around the world. Convert an amount of money from one currency to more than 160. If you need to analyze the historical behavior of one currency in relation to another, you can review all the historical charts you need.

If you need to convert one currency to several in a single window, with cRate Pro you can do it through its quick calculations.

Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip)

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app for lovers of logic puzzles

We end this compilation with Zero +. The basic game mechanics are quite simple. You must slide positive and negative numbered tiles around the board to achieve a zero. The first few levels consist of one and two, but things quickly go haywire when large numbers and new types of modifier tiles come into play.

What’s more, Keep in mind that tiles will not stop sliding unless they hit something. The game includes a total of 120 levels. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and Mac (only devices with M1 chip). App valued at € 0.99.

What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may vary after publication.