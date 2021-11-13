In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …
Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its thirty-fourth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.
Planetaro: Planetary Hours
This app calculates planetary hours based on your location. Use the iOS widget to keep track from your home screen.
You can set alarms so you don’t miss out on favorable moments. There are customizable notifications, colors, and interfaces. Planetaro is also available for the Apple Watch. Valued at € 1.99 compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Poker royale
Test your luck and play one of the most popular variants of poker. Whether you enjoy casual Texas Hold ’em or competitive tournaments, Poker Royale has you covered.
There are many tables to choose from, high stakes and millions of players around the world. As you play, you will earn experience points to unlock special rewards. Today alone, new users will receive 15,000,000 free bonus chips. Plus, you can unlock exclusive features. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, with iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Piano Keyboard Professional HD
The following app offers you everything you need to start your musical journey. The application allows you to create or import your own custom sounds and share them with a growing community. There is a built-in drum machine where you can play along with a variety of rhythms.
There is a built-in drum machine where you can play along with a variety of rhythms. Today only, unlock the dance party sounds pack for free. App valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).
Free apps and games for everyone, help the little ones learn about the environment
Encourage your daughter, son, or young family members to develop logic and attention in this fun educational app. Compare and classify objects with one touch.
All children will be able to play regardless of their age. The game includes 12 educational games. A 197 MB app and it is compatible for iOS and iPadOS, as well as Mac with M1 chip. Valued at 0.99 euros.
To finish the compilation of free apps and games, a different app to communicate
MobiLine is another way to video chat and call people from all over the world. The application allows you to filter calls by allowing you to view the profile of each caller before answering.
You can use Live Connect for personal or business reasons. Choose anywhere in the world to meet people. The application supports group video calls with up to eight people. App valued at 2.99 euros and is exclusively compatible with iOS.
What do you think? Remember that every Sunday we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. The best current content, opinion and tutorials you will find here on iOSMac.