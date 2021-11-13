In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its thirty-fourth edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

Planetaro: Planetary Hours

This app calculates planetary hours based on your location. Use the iOS widget to keep track from your home screen.