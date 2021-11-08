In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Start a new weekend with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called “In Search of the Lost App”. IOSMac Weekly Space in its Thirty-Third Edition. What is this about? Directly on the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting ones for free.

Hover Disc 3

We start the compilation with an interesting game. The goal is to place the pucks as close to the center of the scoring fields as possible. The game is based on rounds and you move by sliding your finger across the screen. The scoring fields are your goal.