In search of the lost app, free apps and games by …

Once you start a focus session, you should not shut down or minimize the application. Doing so will result in a failed session. The application provides statistics of your focus sessions and success rate. App valued at 2.99 euros and is compatible with iOS.

Space war gs

Space War GS is a retro-style space game for iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. Control the spaceship by sliding your finger under the ship.

Dodge enemies and collect power-ups to stay alive. If you play on your Apple Watch, use the crown to control the boat. App valued at 1.99 euros compatible with iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Free apps and games for everyone, a moving story for girls and boys

Teach your daughter, son or young relative all about farm work and picking vegetables in this adorable app. Make your way through Littleberry Forest and discover little charms along your journey.

Music and handmade art bring the fairy tale to life. Play minigames and create adorable dishes with over three hours of playtime. A 230 MB app and it is compatible for iOS and iPadOS, as well as Mac with M1 chip. Valued at 0.99 euros.

To finish the compilation of free apps and games, an app to create stickers based on text

StickText allows you to add a personal touch to your messages. Write what you have in mind and it will appear in the preview field. Emojis can also be used. Choose any of nine fonts and 25 color options, and drag the slider on the left side of the preview field to adjust the size of the label.

StickText also includes the option to add a background and border to a label. Then, touch the tag you just created to add it to a message or drag it to the message thread. The app also supports dark mode. App valued at 4.99 euros and is compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

