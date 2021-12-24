In Pictures: Heartwarming scenes at Dublin Airport as families reunite for Christmas

There have been emotional scenes in Dublin Airport this week as families reunite in the lead up to the big day.

Tens of thousands of people have been arriving into the airport everyday for Christmas.

And there is no place in Ireland that is more heartwarming than the arrivals hall, where grandparents and grandchildren, mothers and daughters and friends and family have had heartwarming reunions over the past few days.

Those pictured include Philadelphia children greeting their Galway grandfather, a son who moved to Toronto reuniting with his mother, and two young siblings waiting for their cousins to arrive.

850,000 people are due to travel through Dublin Airport this Christmas, compared to almost 1.5 million people who passed through during the same time in 2019.

However, this year’s passenger numbers are expected to be much larger than 2020, when just 235,000 people travelled through the airport.

From last Friday, December 17 to Tuesday, January 4, 2021 there is expected to be an average of 45,000 departing and arriving passengers each day.

Last year, there was an average of just 12,000 passengers per day over the Christmas season.

