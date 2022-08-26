In pictures: Europe celebrates Ukraine Independence Day

Ukrainians celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday.
However, the day also coincided with a more grim milestone in Ukraine’s history: The six-month anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion.
In a fiery video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would resist Russia’s troops “until the end” without “any concession or compromise”.
While celebrations were more muted in Kyiv, amid fears of possible Russian attacks, people across Europe gathered in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.
They waved the country’s national flag and many pledged their unwavering support for the country.
These are some of the best images captured on the day by photographers around the continent.