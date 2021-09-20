In-depth comparison of the best task managers for Android, with which one will you organize your day to day?

Organizing our time well is of vital importance to be able to get to everything, whether it is at work or with our personal projects. There are still nostalgic people who prefer paper calendars and diaries, but there is no denying that mobiles are very complete and versatile work tools with which to organize and manage our time.

Productivity tools are a prominent category in the Google Play store and in this case we are going to focus on a very popular typology that can be very useful on a day-to-day basis: task managers. For the occasion, We face seven of the most comprehensive task management services.

Google Keep: simplicity for personal use

Google Keep is part of the suite of applications that come installed as standard with Android and is an option very interesting in terms of personal organization, although it is too limited to give it a professional use, especially if you work as a team.

One of its strengths, in addition to being totally free, is that it allows you to create different types of content. We can choose between a text note, task checklist, freehand drawings, voice notes or images. In addition, it is one of the few that offers the option of location-based reminders, to notify us when we arrive at a specific place.

Google Keep: notes and lists

Google Tasks: the perfect Calendar companion

We continue with another proposal from Google, this time more focused on creating tasks and reminders. Google Tasks is very simple and here lies a large part of your comfort. We can create task lists to have our projects well ordered, assign date and time to each task, specify details or add subtasks.

Its strong point is that syncs with Gmail and Calendar, so that we can add tasks from an email or see those that we have pending directly in the calendar. Without a doubt the most recommended option if you use the Google suite to organize yourself.

Microsoft to Do: a very worthy heir to Wunderlist

We change third and go with Microsoft, a company that a few years ago bought the famous task app Wunderlist and that today they have transformed into Microsoft To Do. Has a very simple and clean interface that allows us to create different task lists and has other predefined views such as ‘My day’ or ‘Planned’ to see scheduled tasks.

It is a simple app, but it offers many options. We can invite other users and assign them tasks, so may be suitable for teamwork. In addition, in each task we have many options such as adding reminders, setting a deadline, making them repeat, adding files or subtasks that depend on them. It can also be integrated with Office 365.

Workflowy: don’t let its simplicity fool you

If simplicity is your thing, Workflowy is probably the app for you. The interface is a blank page where we can create a list of tasks. We can simply stay on the name or, if we click on it, add subtasks, share with other participants, add files and much more. To complete the tasks you just have to swipe to the right and they will be crossed out.

Perhaps simplicity is also its weak point And it is that, as we said, at first glance Workflowy looks like a blank page. Tasks and subtasks have to be added to uncover all potential, which is no small thing.

Notion: you will not finish it

Notion is much more than a homework app. In fact, to-do lists are just a small portion of everything it allows us to do, but it deserves a place on this list because it allows many options when organizing our day to day. Simple to-do lists or much more complex databases can be created with associated tags, dates and more details.

If simplicity is a double-edged razor with Workflowy, the same thing happens with complexity of Notion and here I can speak in a personal capacity. Even being the app that I have used every day for months, I have not yet reached its full potential.

Any.Do: one of the most popular and complete apps

Any.Do is one of the most popular to-do apps, and there are reasons. Has a very clean interface that allows us to organize our work by projects and tasks, which in turn allow us to add subtasks, and offers many functions focused on teamwork. It also highlights its calendar integration to be able to see all our tasks ordered by days.

With Any.Do it is possible to share projects and make comments among members, but yes, if you want to make the most of its team organization capabilities, you will have to get a Premium subscription. It also has the option of Place reminders, attach files and add multimedia files to notes.

Any.DO Task List

Todoist: maximum productivity

Todoist is available on all types of platforms (mobile, desktop, wearables) and it is one of the most popular solutions in this task management. It allows you to organize tasks by tags, create subtasks and, of course, work in a team with the possibility of making comments and attaching files.

One of the most interesting details about Todoist is that we allows you to set the priority of each task in four levels and also generate tasks that are repeated over time. The downside is that if you want to get the most out of it, you have to go to the cashier.

Todoist: Task List

Asana: special for teams

If you want to manage the tasks of a team of people, Asana is undoubtedly one of the options to consider. It can also be useful as a personal manager, but its focus is clearly aimed at coordinating work between various members.

It has a fairly dynamic interface and offers the usual equipment options, but they takes a more social turn with the possibility of adding Likes, mentioning other users in the comments or highlighting messages.

Asana

Trello: versatility in a highly visual interface

Trello is a clear example that the interface is a key point in the organization of tasks. With a unique board and card structure, Trello makes organization easier by displaying all tasks in a much more visual way, so we can see how we are keeping pace with work at a glance.

The tasks, or rather cards, are grouped into a kind of lists that have been called boards, but moving them is as simple as dragging them to another board. Within each card we can add lists of subtasks, attach files or add comments. It is also organized by color and allows you to add stickers to highlight cards.

Trello

Task managers, which one to choose?

We could pick a winner, but in the end the decision to use one task manager or another it depends on the particular needs of each user. We have tried to choose a fairly varied selection of apps in the sense that we find different approaches. If you are looking for a simple to-do list and you use Google services, Google Keep or Google Tasks are the best option.

Microsoft To Do, Todoist and Any.Do are perhaps the three strongest options if what you are looking for is an app with a focus on tasks, but that offers many options. For their part, Workflowy and Notion opt for somewhat different approaches, the first stands out for its simplicity and the second for the opposite.

We finish with Asana and Trello, two very powerful tools that can come in handy if you want to manage team tasks and with very visual interfaces. And you, With what app do you organize your day to day?

