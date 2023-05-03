In Brazil! VAIO launches tablet with aluminum finish, 7,000 mAh battery and more

A VAIO launched a tablet in Europe with the promise of offering high quality and portability. It’s about the TL10, which arrives with a smart connection so that the model can be used together with a keyboard to increase user productivity. The choice of country was based on market size and consumer profile. Cristiano Freitas is Mobility Business Director at Positivo Tecnologia, who has represented the company since 2015. In this sense, he commented on the news:

We are very proud to lead this strategic move by VAIO®, which expands its operations in the tablet segment throughout Europe. The brand’s level of demand is very high. The quality and technology we deliver to customers is also endorsed by executives at VAIO headquarters

Tablet VAIO TL10

- Advertisement -

In short, the VAIO TL10 arrives with a 10.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. In addition, the design has a more robust footprint, with an aluminum finish and thicker edges around the panel. In the processing part, it is equipped with a Unisoc T616 chip. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 announced with Dimensity 1080 chipset, up to 13GB RAM and more To accompany the brain of this device, there is 8GB of RAM and internal storage with a capacity of 128GB. There is only one 8MP camera on the back and the front one is 5MP. Finally, the product’s battery has 7,000 mAh capacity and supports fast charging at 10 or 18W.

Technical specifications

Screen: 10.4” with resolution: 1200 x 2000 (2K)

Unisoc T616 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor

RAM: 8GB

8MP rear and 5MP front camera

4G connectivity

Wi-Fi network: dual band (2.4+5 GHz)

Bluetooth: 5.0

USB port: USB-C

Operating System: Android 13

Battery: Li-Ion

Battery Capacity: 7000mAh

Charger power: 10W

Speaker: Built-in stereo

Length: 245.17 x 154.93 x 7.8mm

Weight: 520g

Availability and price