In Brazil! VAIO launches tablet with aluminum finish, 7,000 mAh battery and more

A VAIO launched a tablet in Europe with the promise of offering high quality and portability. It’s about the TL10, which arrives with a smart connection so that the model can be used together with a keyboard to increase user productivity. The choice of country was based on market size and consumer profile.
Cristiano Freitas is Mobility Business Director at Positivo Tecnologia, who has represented the company since 2015. In this sense, he commented on the news:
We are very proud to lead this strategic move by VAIO®, which expands its operations in the tablet segment throughout Europe. The brand’s level of demand is very high. The quality and technology we deliver to customers is also endorsed by executives at VAIO headquarters
In short, the VAIO TL10 arrives with a 10.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. In addition, the design has a more robust footprint, with an aluminum finish and thicker edges around the panel. In the processing part, it is equipped with a Unisoc T616 chip.
To accompany the brain of this device, there is 8GB of RAM and internal storage with a capacity of 128GB. There is only one 8MP camera on the back and the front one is 5MP. Finally, the product’s battery has 7,000 mAh capacity and supports fast charging at 10 or 18W.
- Screen: 10.4” with resolution: 1200 x 2000 (2K)
- Unisoc T616 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor
- RAM: 8GB
- 8MP rear and 5MP front camera
- 4G connectivity
- Wi-Fi network: dual band (2.4+5 GHz)
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- USB port: USB-C
- Operating System: Android 13
- Battery: Li-Ion
- Battery Capacity: 7000mAh
- Charger power: 10W
- Speaker: Built-in stereo
- Length: 245.17 x 154.93 x 7.8mm
- Weight: 520g
Those interested will be able to purchase the tablet at the brand’s official store on its website or at the main stores in the country. Now, the MSRP for the item is BRL 1,999.
