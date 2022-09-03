In Apple’s hands! Half of US users use iPhone, survey says

The healthy fight between Android devices and s has just gained a new chapter. That’s because the research firm Counterpoint Research released a statistic stating that Apple cell phones are in the of half of US userswhile the other half is mainly divided between 150 models of Android phones. Apple’s 50% market reach, according to the Financial Times, specifically belongs to the “active users” category, so it’s not limited to cell phones shipped in 2022. In other words, 50% of all smartphone users in the United States are now using an iPhone. Statistics, however, cannot differentiate how many of these are newer models and how many are older.

This is an important milestone for Apple and possibly a red flag for Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola (next in terms of country share) and other competitors. In case, iPhones have not accounted for 50% of active users in the country since the first model was launched in 2007. Recalling that Apple is now preparing to launch the iPhone 14 series, while Samsung has already launched its most advanced handsets of the year with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Interestingly, however, Samsung Display is responsible for providing about 80% of the panels in Apple's lineup that should be announced in the coming weeks.