In addition to WWDC: Apple announces more global events, including in Brazil

There is little left for WWDC23 to start, with its main presentation scheduled for next Monday (5). But, in addition to the main event, Apple released this Friday (2) several other events around the world that, as the name says, go beyond the WWDC.
A Beyond WWDC will span around 20 meetings, some in person, some onlinein several countries and for different types of audiences, including Europe, between June and July.
In the case of Europe, there is the online event DevPass: WWDC Special, in which some of the main members of the iOS community in Europe discuss the latest WWDC23 announcements, sharing their ideas about the future of iOS development, and also the face-to-face CocoaHeads Campinas, in in the interior of São Paulo, on June 27, at 7 pm, commenting on the company’s news. The location is yet to be announced.
Other events include Community Week, which will feature online and in-person tables in California from June 4-11, and the boulderOS event in Colorado from June 4-9.
Dedicated to developers, the iOS Dev Scout Meetup also promises, on Monday (5), to gather professionals from around the world at an online table, while WWDC.Playground will have online and face-to-face actions in China, focusing on the Swift language, until the 10th of June.
The list also includes meetings in Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and South Africa. See the full list here.