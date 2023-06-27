In addition to Acitivision Blizzard: Microsoft considered acquiring Sega and Bungie for Xbox Game Pass

- Advertisement -

One of the most talked about acquisitions of recent years is that of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which may be left aside after a further delay. However, e-mails exchanged between Phil Spencer, leader of the Xbox, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, indicate that the plans were much bigger and also involved Sega and Bungie.

According to The Verge, Phil Spencer wrote to Nadella and Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft, about acquiring more companies and studios in November 2020 considering the idea of ​​also acquiring Sega and Bungie, the latter now owned by Sony. At the time, Spencer said: We believe that Sega has built a well-balanced portfolio of games across all segments with global geographic appeal and will help us accelerate [a penetração] of Xbox Game Pass on and off the console. Check out the full email posted by The Verge:

The email was obtained from internal documents involving the hearing between the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft. In the email Spencer says: The global appeal of Sega’s beloved IP will help expand the reach of Xbox Game Pass to new audiences around the world, particularly in Asia where localized content is critical to success. Another report released also cites other game studios that were on Microsoft’s “wish list” for future acquisitions.

The above list was culled from a Microsoft merger review document dated April 2021. In it Sega was still the primary target, but the Redmond company was also seriously considering acquiring the above companies to broaden the game offering. for PC, consoles and mobile devices. Unfortunately, it is not yet known what motivated Microsoft to continue with the plan to acquire Sega, but considering what we are seeing today, it is possible to notice that it is also eyeing other companies in the field to make Xbox Game Pass more complete.

