In a very short time you will be able to install any Android application on your Windows 11 computer

By: Brian Adam

Date:

One of the great novelties that comes with the latest version of the Microsoft operating system has to do with the compatibility of Windows 11 with Android applications. The truth is that it was one of the most anticipated features, but when they released their OS in October last year, the functionality was not available. The Redmond-based giant knows that being able to install Android apps on Windows 11 could be a game changer, so it has been working on this long-awaited feature for some time. A few weeks ago we learned that some users were receiving a beta update that allowed Android apps to be installed on Windows 11. Now, after going through the Insiders, Microsoft has just announced that an update will arrive next month that will allow Android apps to be installed on Windows 11. Windows 11 in the easiest way. Microsoft confirms that next month you will be able to use Android apps on Windows 11 As we were saying, Microsoft has published a press release in which it has announced that the next major Windows 11 update, which will arrive next February, will allow for order to use Android applications on your operating system. Remember that it is still a beta, but Microsoft considers that it is stable enough to offer it to all users of the latest version of Windows. As they have stated, “Next month we will bring new experiences to Windows including a public preview of how Android apps can be used on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, enhancements to the taskbar with mute and unmute calls, easier window sharing, and the addition of weather to the taskbar, as well as the introduction of two new redesigned applications, Notepad and Media Player. ” In this way, other rumors are confirmed, such as that Microsoft was going to change some of its best-known programs, such as Notepad. On the other hand, Google is working to launch Google Play Games, the service that will bring Android games to Windows. >

