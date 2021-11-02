In a very short time you will be able to customize the Twitter bar. How will it work?

The reason why some social networks have fallen into oblivion is due to lack of updates, or because of changes that have been a real disaster, and this is what condemned them. Now, Twitter has been testing new options and features focused on the mobile application, with the intention that it be able to offer a better user experience. It seems that it has been discovered that the blue bird app will have a new feature: the customization of the navigation bar. This new feature will be the possibility of customizing the navigation bar in the Twitter app, although you will not be able to have less than two tabs or more than five, the maximum is the home page and five more personalized ones. Customize the navigation bar Today, in the navigation bar in the Twitter mobile app you can see by default the Home, Messages, Notifications and Search icons. But new features like Communities and Spaces have caused the navigation bar to appear too crowded. On the other hand, with the new feature, you will be able to select which ones you want to be in the navigation bar. Of course, at the moment it is under development and is not available to the public. You will also be able to have tabs to access Bookmarks, Monetization, Lists and Profile. As researchers have explained, the Start icon will be the only one that cannot be removed from the navigation bar. It is possible that the new feature of Twitter to customize the navigation bar will not reach all users of the application, but would only be available to those who are subscribed to Twitter Blue. This version is priced at $ 2.99 per month, and provides access to more features of the app. At the moment, no details have been announced about the possible rollout of the new feature. Twitter developers have been working on new features for the popular social network. In addition, they have also made some releases that turn out to be very interesting. Not long ago we have available the possibility of having a Twitter Space. Spaces is a relatively new feature, as it was released earlier this year. This was due to the fact that other applications such as Clubhouse gained new subscribers, and with it you have the possibility to organize an audio conversation with your followers. Before this launch, being able to organize a Twitter Space was only possible for users who had more than 600 followers on their profiles. Another of the new functions that Twitter has launched is the possibility of eliminating followers without having to block them first. This is a feature that was a long time in development, and is now in its testing phase. With it you can edit the list of followers of your account without having to delete anyone, which is great if you want to avoid problems with the other person. Continuing with the new features of Twitter, saying that users of the blue bird application are going to get is an interesting warning when a conversation on Twitter is having a lot of impact. It is a function that seeks to make the platform a healthier place in which to enjoy useful and open conversations, making it clear to users that they must behave as they should despite being behind a screen. >