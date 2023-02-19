In a twist, the ‘Tetris’ movie is a Cold War thriller

Everyone’s favorite blocky video game get the big-screen treatment in Apple TV’s Tetris. But this is no adaptation of the popular puzzle game. (How would one even do that?) Instead, it’s a look at the wild true story of how Tetris came to be played around the world.

Taron Egerton stars as Henk Rogers, who discovers Tetris and becomes obsessed with bringing it to the masses. With its combination of art and math, it is, in Henk’s words, “the perfect game.”

There’s just one problem: Inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) lives in the Soviet Union. With the Cold War still raging, there’s no way they’ll let Tetris out easily. Henk and Alexey team up and car chases, spy shenanigans, and “Final Countdown” karaoke ensue.

- Advertisement -

Is this what I was expecting from a Tetris movie? No. Am I intrigued? Honestly, yes.

Tetris is streaming March 31 on Apple TV+.(Opens in a new tab)