5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsIn a twist, the 'Tetris' movie is a Cold War thriller

In a twist, the ‘Tetris’ movie is a Cold War thriller

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676565859.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676565859.jpg
- Advertisement -

Everyone’s favorite blocky video game get the big-screen treatment in Apple TV’s Tetris. But this is no adaptation of the popular puzzle game. (How would one even do that?) Instead, it’s a look at the wild true story of how Tetris came to be played around the world.

Taron Egerton stars as Henk Rogers, who discovers Tetris and becomes obsessed with bringing it to the masses. With its combination of art and math, it is, in Henk’s words, “the perfect game.”

There’s just one problem: Inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) lives in the Soviet Union. With the Cold War still raging, there’s no way they’ll let Tetris out easily. Henk and Alexey team up and car chases, spy shenanigans, and “Final Countdown” karaoke ensue.

- Advertisement -

Is this what I was expecting from a Tetris movie? No. Am I intrigued? Honestly, yes.

Tetris is streaming March 31 on Apple TV+.(Opens in a new tab)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

These Lowi tips are essential to improve the security of your WiFi

We all (or practically all) have WiFi at home and we use it every...
Latest news

Patricia Heaton, 64, lists accomplishments in response to Don Lemon’s ‘prime’ comments about women over 50

Patricia Heaton fired back at Don Lemon after his controversial remarks about Republican U.S....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.