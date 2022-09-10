Improvements coming soon: Google starts releasing Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 for Pixel phones

started releasing the first test version of 13 QPR1 last Thursday (08), the quarterly update that usually brings performance and bug fixes to devices running the operating system. Beta 1 is now available for eligible Pixel family phones. Android 13’s QPR1 update should have three beta versions and, according to Google, will be released to all users in the month of December. As usual, the initial release seeks to fix software issues on several models, including the Pixel 6a.

Big tech points out that beta versions of QPR updates (“Quarterly Platform Release” or “Quarterly Platform Release”, in free translation) are relatively stable and do not usually cause problems for test devices, therefore, builds are treated as “suitable for everyday use”.

After the release of the stable version of Android 13 on AOSP, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then distributed to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence […] that are delivered to both AOSP and Google Pixel as part of "Feature Drops".

For developers, the search giant points out that these updates do not bring significant changes in Android APIs, so in this area applications should behave the same as they would in the stable version. Among the first changes brought by Android 13's QPR1 are fixes for issues that prevented the Google Pixel 6a from biometric unlocking and 5G network icon display errors when the user is connected to ultra-wideband.

Beta Program members of the software will be able to download and install all models in the Pixel lineup that are compatible with Android 13 — that is, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a . It is possible to obtain the factory image (requires unlocked bootloader) or the OTA update through the official Android Developers website (see source). The QPR versions of Android 13 will be released by March 2023, and then will be followed by the first beta distributions of Android 14 — focused solely on developers.

