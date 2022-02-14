MobileiphoneTech News

Improved battery and security issue in Safari fixed with the latest version of iOS

By: Brian Adam

If you have an iPhone or iPad, and it is warning you that there is a security update available, do not expect badly and pay attention to it.

A security issue has been discovered in Apple’s Internet browser, Safari, which could allow a third party to spy on the sites you browse.

Osom OV1: an Essential-flavored smartphone

Although Apple has always boasted of being a very secure operating system (when it is closed it is easier to have possible problems blocked), it is not free of threats, and this latest case proves it.

The security patch comes with the new iOS 15.3.1 version, which protects us from possible espionage in our browsing data.

We will have to go to the Settings> General> Software Update section, where the update will appear with a single sentence indicating that “there are important improvements in security”, without giving more details about what really happens.

Apple has not given information on whether this security flaw has been used in any case (you may not know), but it is true that the patch has appeared quickly, so surely the number of affected users is minimal.

On the other hand, this new version also improves battery lifeso it is worth installing it now.

In recent years we have seen how the browser is always the gateway for threats on Apple devices, which is affecting the trust that users place in it, migrating many of them to other alternatives, such as the famous Google Chrome .

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a meeting place for complaints and alerts, users continue to complain about the situation, hoping that Apple will decide to focus more on Safari to avoid problems of this type in the future.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

