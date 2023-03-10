Improve your writing with the latest Grammarly tool: Find out what’s new!

Until very recently, online platforms worked to adopt functions of ephemeral stories and voice chat rooms, although almost without realizing it, we changed the era, in which they now work to be more similar to TikTok and integrate Intelligence models. Artificial generative, with great presence of OpenAI ChatGPT.

In this regard, Grammarly, a well-known writing assistant that we have already told you about on more than one occasion, is finalizing the launch for the coming months of GrammarlyGO, the new solution that, through its generative Artificial Intelligence, will allow “accelerating productivity”. with personalized writing of texts according to your own style and more.



Unlocked writing possibilities with generative AI

The initial idea is that next April it will arrive in beta phase for existing customers of the Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business and Grammarly for Education plans, as well as users of the free plan, in the US, Canada, UK , Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland and Ukraine.

Grammarly introduces its new productivity proposition as follows:

Use GrammarlyGO to unlock your ideas and enable accelerated productivity for teams and individuals. GrammarlyGO takes into account your context, preferences, and goals to instantly generate high-quality drafts, outlines, answers, and reviews when you need them.

In addition to generating texts from scratch, such as responding to an email based on its content, it is also capable of redoing texts based on existing texts based on the tone and clarity indicated, or even redoing them to that are longer or shorter based on the texts already written.

This new solution will save time, especially when the most appropriate words for each situation are not available, where a few seconds will suffice to obtain texts generated by AI according to the intentions of what you want to express.

The capabilities that will accompany favorite applications and services

On the GrammarlyGO website they expressly point out the capabilities that users can find:

– Composition: «Write a message with a few words and receive a draft in seconds».

– rewrite: “Instantly generate new versions of your writing that you can customize in tone, clarity, or length.”

– Devise: “Gain new perspectives and instant structure for brainstorming and outlines.”

– Reply: “Respond quickly to emails using context-specific prompts.”

– Personalize: “Set up custom styling controls so your generated text has your preferred voice.”

With the new solution, Grammarly writes a new chapter in its communication assistant mission by also taking into account:

…the high standards of privacy, security, accountability and quality that we have prioritized for over a decade, generative AI enables Grammarly to further deliver on our promise of communication assistance that improves people’s lives.

As with the intelligent functions integrated into services such as Gmail or MS Word, the user will always have the last word, being able to accept or not what the new service has done, and it could even overlap some of the functions that are integrated. on the platforms themselves, where the user must choose the option that best suits their criteria

More information: Grammarly