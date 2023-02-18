Improve your video calls on WhatsApp! Discover the latest update of the picture-in-picture feature for iPhone

- Advertisement -

The renowned and popular messaging service does it again, this time rolling out an update for the iPhone app, as users will now be able to use the picture-in-picture feature during video calls. This means that the function will not interfere with the call so that it is not interrupted when another application is entered.

WhatsApp arrives with the image-in-image function on iPhone

whatsapp during the end of last year announced some features that would come in the following updates during 2023. Picture-in-picture or image in image is an option that is now fully compatible after being initially for users of the service in its beta version. As of today, iPhone users can use the WhatsApp picture-in-picture video calling option.

The 23.3.77 release includes app notes recently released on the App Store. Here you can read about picture-in-picture support, in case you didn’t know it’s a feature, it works similar to other apps such as Apple’s own FaceTime. If you decide to minimize the app when you’re in the middle of a video call, you will be able to notice a small floating box of the video that will be on top of other apps.

However, also a few other recent updates to mention. According to Apple itself, iPhone users will be able to integrate captions when sending documents. Also, the service allows you to write longer than usual descriptions for your groups and custom avatars.

Recent Release Notes on iPhone

You can also access the full release notes at the following points:

Now, due to the compatibility provided by the iOS Picture-in-picture or PiP function, you will be able to enter different tasks while you are in the middle of a WhatsApp call without the video itself pausing or interrupting.

You can write subtitles when sending documents.

They’ve also just added support for longer subject lines and descriptions in your groups so you can be more expansive when it comes to facilitating the group’s goal.

It is also possible to create custom avatars and be able to use it in your stickers and even in profile photos. Just go to Settings and then enter Avatar to start.

In addition, the service has shown the development of the function that transcribes audio messages to text. This causes the audios to change locally, allowing privacy and security to be fully guaranteed. It is still a Beta user only feature and the probable date it will arrive globally is unknown.

Remember that this app requires an iPhone with iOS 12 or later. Totally free for the App Store.