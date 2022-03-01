Tech News

Improve your privacy on Facebook: three changes that are basic

By: Brian Adam

Privacy is something very important that everyone should keep in mind, especially when using social networks. If you are one of those who use Facebook, there are some options that are relevant to modify to adjust this in the best possible way. We explain how to do this in a simple way. In our opinion, the best way to carry out all the steps is to use the browser client that Facebook has, since it is the easiest way to find each of the sections. Therefore, this will be how we will indicate the steps. The first thing is to access the options in which everything that has to do with privacy is managed: Enter Facebook with your credentials in the usual way and in the upper right part click on the arrow that points down. Among the options that appear, select Settings and Privacy first, and then Settings. Now follow the steps that we are going to indicate to proceed with the corresponding changes, always selecting the section in the left zone that you need. The basic changes to improve privacy Although there are many possibilities in the social network, there are three that we believe are basic and that always have to be reviewed to adjust them properly. They are the ones listed below: Post display control You can specify who can see what you post on Facebook and, to do so, you have to do the following: Select Privacy on the left side of the screen Now in the Your activity section, you must choose the first possibility that allows you to establish what best suits your needs. They exist so that everyone can see them until only friends are the ones who can enjoy them. Once this is done, you will be done. Avoid appearing in search engines This is something that can be quite important in order not to leave a trace on the web. To achieve this you have to do the following: Access Privacy and look for the section called How others can find you and contact you in the right area. The last possibility is the one that you have to vary, simply click on Edit and deactivate the option that allows appear in search engines. From now on you will no longer appear in options like Google. Block users Surely there are people who are on Facebook with whom you prefer not to have any contact, and you may not know how to do it. We show you what you have to do so that you never hear from them again. In this case, what you have to do is choose Blocks in the left area. Now in the right area you must choose Block users and, to choose the desired one, you have to write their name in the text box and, once you have have located, click on Block. You can do this as many times as you want and as you can see it is all very simple. As you can see, it is very easy to increase the privacy you have when using Facebook. There are many options, so we recommend you browse all of them, but the ones we have indicated are the ones we consider basic. >

