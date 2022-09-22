Improve your Apple Watch: so you can change watchfaces from the iPhone

- Advertisement -

One of the things you can do to change the way your Apple Watch is to use a different watchface. There are many to choose from, both inside the smartwatch itself and in stores, but what doesn’t change is the installation process. If you want to use the most comfortable, the ideal is that you do it directly from the .

The reason for choosing this option instead of doing it directly on the Apple Watch is that the screen of the phone is larger, so it is much plus comfortable carry out the process. Plus, the end result is exactly the same, so there is no variation on what you get: modify the screen of the smartwatch so that it is not the one you have been seeing for a long time. Therefore, this is one of those cases where the order of the factors does not alter the product.

How to change the watchface of the Apple Watch from the iPhone

The complication it’s practically null when it comes to achieving this, but you may not know how to achieve it, since the process is usually carried out directly on the smart watch. And, the truth is that to get new options and for space on the screen, surely on some occasion it suits you better to carry out the steps that we are going to show next:

The first thing you have to do is open the Apple Watch application on the iPhone with which you have synchronized the Apple Watch (no, no other is valid).

Now what you have to do is look for the section called Gallery of watchfaces that exists in the lower area of ​​the app you are in. Here you can get new options by browsing the different categories that exist, which are quite a few. Search until you find something that fits you, then grab it for download. You can also review the ones you have by swiping left.

Now click on the new acquisition and you will see the different parameters that can be configured, they can be a lot or a few, it all depends on the design. Once you have the desired customization, look for the Set as current clock standby button that you will see on the screen and that there is no loss to find it.

Almost immediately you will see the new design on the screen of your Apple Watch. You have finished.

By the way, it is possible that you do not know how to delete some of the spheres that you have downloaded and that you already know that you are not going to use them again. This is quite simple and, in this case, we do believe that it is best to use the smart watch itself. To achieve this, press on the chosen one continuously and then swipe up. A warning message appears that, if confirmed, will cause you to remove the watchface from your Apple Watch.

