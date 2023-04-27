Improve safety when riding a bike with the Garmin Varia eRTL615 radar

- Advertisement -

The company garmin has just announced a new accessory for cycling lovers that increases safety when riding a bicycle. The specific model is Various eRTL615 and it has the function of being a radar that allows users to know if a vehicle approaches them from behind more than is desirable.

The manufacturer already has other models of this type (and even that belong to this product range), but the one that has just been announced is specifically created to be used with electric bikes. Therefore, the firm adapts to the current times, where the sales of this type of bicycles do not stop increasing due to the great help that it represents for those who use them.

- Advertisement -

What the Garmin Varia eRTL615 offers

This rear-view radar, in addition to detecting through proximity sensors If something gets closer than necessary, it also includes a useful light that allows you to clearly indicate the position in which the user is and in this way it is possible to avoid impacts as long as drivers are attentive. By the way, the alert system that it includes offers both visual options -those mentioned above- and sound, so it’s quite useful.

garmin

In what has to do with the connectivitythe one included is enough wide to be able to be a complement to Garmin’s Edge cycle computers, as with some of the company’s smart watches and, even, with smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems. In other words, all the needs that you may have are covered (in this case you have to install the free Varia application).

A good design in this accessory

this is pretty elegant, but this does not cause problems in the assembly on the bicycles. Thus, for example, it is possible to adapt it to a pannier without problems and, of course, it is possible to do this on the seat or the bicycle post.

garmin

In what has to do with the distances in which the arrival of cars can be detected, this is located at about 140 meters, so a high dose of security is added so that it is very clear if it is necessary to take any measure when riding a bicycle (the integrated light is visible for almost a kilometerwhich is also very positive and there are four operating modes for more precise use).

- Advertisement -

Garmin Varia eRTL615 price

This Garmin product, which will go on sale shortly, will be priced at €299.99 and it has additional options such as protection against water (IPX7) and a weight of just 50 grams, so it is not a problem when it comes to riding a bike.

>